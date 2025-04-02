Rachel Brosnahan Is Already Method Dressing For Superman, And Her Newspaper Dress Was Giving All The Daily Planet Vibes

Everyone keeping up with our live coverage of 2025 CinemaCon probably saw the awesome star-studded cast from James Gunn’s Superman all together for the first time. It was a blast seeing everyone, but Rachel Brosnahan totally stole the spotlight — and she didn’t even need a cape! Just a banger of a newsprint dress.

During Warner Bros. Pictures’ “The Big Picture” event at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, the Lois Lane actress showed up in a dress that was totally giving off Daily Planet vibes, and fans were quick to catch that little nod as she stood next to co-stars Nicholas Hoult and David Corenswet, as well as James Gunn and Peter Safran. Check out how joined the method dressing craze in the pic below!

(Image credit: (Photo by Eric Charbonneau/Warner Bros.) via Getty Images)

Brosnahan is an excellent centerpiece there, wearing a form-hugging mini-dress printed entirely with newspaper-style graphics and headlines. The CinemaCon photos sparked lots of joy as they started making the rounds, with fans noting how much the look channeled the classic spirit of Lois Lane.

The dress itself could’ve easily passed for an Easter egg in one of Gunn’s upcoming DC movies, featuring bold, vintage-y newspaper layouts with phrases like “Go-Go with Galliano” and “Gossip...Woodie’s Wardrobe Whispers,” with illustrations that wouldn’t look so out of place on a Daily Planet front page. And while it’s not an official costume or anything, the outfit was undeniably on-theme for her highly anticipated turn as Superman's most famous journalistic partner. Don't be surprised if imitations follow.

The event marked the first time the core Superman ensemble appeared together publicly. Brosnahan was flanked by Hoult, who has stepped into the role of Lex Luthor, and David Corenswet, who will don the cape as Clark Kent / Superman himself. James Gunn and producer Peter Safran also joined the group, as Warner Bros. tries to drum up more excitement than there already is for their 2025 movie release.

During the DC presentation, attendees were treated to some fresh footage from the upcoming flick that definitely leaned into the fun. Some of the footage was familiar from the first trailer for the film that dropped several months ago, but the new extended look kicked off by expanding on a moment fans might recognize — Krypto swooping in to save Superman. But this time, we got more of Krypto’s chaotic energy, turning a simple rescue into a string of laugh-out-loud moments.

Despite all the other upcoming superhero movies this year, I’m getting more and more pumped about this new take on the Man of Steel. A big part of that excitement is the excellent casting. Brosnahan’s costume choice will get fans talking about what her Lois Lane will bring to Gunn’s DC reboot.. The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star already knows how to nail sharp, determined, and fearless characters—all essential traits for a great Lois Lane—and now we can see she also has a fantastic sense of style.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Rachel Brosnahan and her fellow castmates will be everywhere promoting the film when Superman hits cinemas on July 11, 2025.