‘I’m Like WTF!’ I Didn't See The Line Fans Shout At Adam Sandler Coming (And He Doesn't Either)

We know comedians get one-liners shouted at them on the regular, as Will Ferrell told CinemaBlend fans shout his ‘meatloaf” line at him and Jon Heder told us he gets ‘Tina, you fat lard’ all the time. I’d assume it’s way easier to quote a line as a celebrity is passing by than to try and actually meet them, and would be an easy way to attract attention from a celebrity without putting real work in. So, Adam Sandler getting asked about the line fans shout at him most was not a real shocker. What did have me nearly spitting up my Gatorade Zero was the line fans choose.

In fact, Sandler was among the a-listers who were asked about lines thrown at them by fans, and he really was the only one with a surprise answer. Of course, fans shout “you’re welcome” at Dwayne Johnson and, of course, fans holler “yes, chef” at Jeremy Allen White. For Adam Sandler, it’s not something cutesy or iconic that's hollered at him, it’s actually an insult Happy Gilmore deals with throughout his tenure on the big screen that he hears “a lot.”

I hear 'Jackass' a lot. I forget it’s from Happy Gilmore, so people scream 'Jackass' at me, and I’m like, ‘What the fuck?!’

As a millennial who grew up right smack dab in the middle of Adam Sandler’s most popular movie releases, there are a lot of quotes that live rent-free in my head, and not always from Sandler’s best movies. Anytime I stub my toe or do anything stupid, I literally say, "Damn you, Scuba Steve." I also sometimes think about how “water sucks” any time I can’t take a break in a tennis match. These don’t even begin to encompass the funniest quotes from one of Sandler’s flicks.

“Jackass,” on the other hand, just doesn’t come to mind much, even though I like Happy Gilmore infinitely better than movies like Big Daddy and The Waterboy. So, I guess it’s easy to picture Adam Sandler just walking around in public and minding his own business and hearing a lesser-known line like “jackass” and then being annoyed for a hot second.

The thing is, it’s not even Sandler’s line. Instead, it’s one a heckler (played by Joe Flaherty, may he rest in peace) shouts at Adam Sandler throughout the course of Happy Gilmore, though it came back up again in Happy Gilmore 2 with Eminem’s already-iconic cameo. At this point, doubtless he’s used to it, but that doesn’t make it any less insulting, honestly.

So, for all you jackasses out there hollering this particular one-word quote at Mr. Sandler, I award you no points and may God have mercy on your soul. (OK, I know that’s not a Sandler line, but it just fits so well contextually.)