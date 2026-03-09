I'm Very Suspicious Of Emma's True Intentions On 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days episode "Losing Altitude." Stream the episode with an HBO Max subscription and read at your own risk!

90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days is in the back half of its run on the 2026 TV schedule, but we're still getting new pairings even as the episodes wind down. Just when I thought Elise Benson's story was getting going late, Emma Perry just put that to shame.

Emma's story with Ziad took a turn in the previous week when he abandoned her in the midst of their vacation. Now, with the relationship over, it seems she isn't wasting any time getting back on the market after a surprise reveal in this episode.

Emma Is Going To Meet Up With Her Ex-Fiancé After Ziad

Emma was in the midst of a conversation with her friend about her fallout with Ziad, and when said friend suggested that she quit dating men from Morocco, the 90 Day star paused. It was then that we learned Emma had reached out to her ex-fiancé, Mohammed, shortly after the split from Ziad.

After a bit of texting back and forth, Mohammed called her in the middle of one of her confessional filming sessions. He agreed to meet up with her for lunch, and 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days left us waiting until next week to see how that plays out. Will the former couple reconnect and get back to where they once were?

Was Emma's "Romance" With Ziad Just A Setup To Get Back Together With Mohammad?

We've already seen evidence that one 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days storyline might be faked, and I can't help but feel a bit skeptical about what's going on with Emma and this sudden meeting with Mohammed. Just a few episodes ago, he was the toxic ex that Ziad was nothing like, and now it sounds like she wants to reconcile?

Don't get me wrong, people who are bad for each other get back together time and time again in 90 Day Fiancé. We're coming off a season in which Manon and Anthony Berryman constantly threatened each other with divorce, only to remain stronger than ever in 2026. Still, if this relationship was as traumatic and upsetting as Emma claimed, why is she so ready to meet up with him?

I have a theory that Emma was never serious about dating Ziad for real, and this might've been a play to get back on Mohammed's radar all along. I mean, what are the odds that she found a new boyfriend who lived in the exact same country and city as her ex, despite living all the way across the world?

I could come up with a lot of theories about this, but for now, I'd just suffice to say there's something that feels fishy about this storyline now that Mohammed is back in the picture. I guess we'll see if this ends up being a one-off appearance or if it leads to something more at the tell-all.

90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days airs new episodes on TLC on Sundays at 8:00 p.m. ET. Will Emma reconnect with Mohammed and convince producers to stick with her for another season? If cast members like Colt Johnson can get married and divorced twice on this series, I think she can pull it off.