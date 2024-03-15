'I Don't Want To Be Known As The Guy Who Makes Movies Where Sydney Gets Naked': Sydney Sweeney And Her Director Got Candid About Why She's More Covered Up In Immaculate
Sydney Sweeney explains when she's willing to get naked on screen and when she's not.
Nudity on screen is always a controversial topic. Sometimes an intimate or revealing moment is valuable to the story being told, but, understandably, not all actresses are comfortable being naked on screen, simply refusing to do so. Sydney Sweeny has done her share of nude scenes and doesn’t seem to have a problem with them in general, but only when she thinks they make sense for the character.
In Sweeney’s new movie Immaculate she plays a nun who travels to a convent in Italy where things are not as they appear. The movie’s MPAA rating is R, in part because the film does contain nudity, but not from Sweeney herself. Her character is truly devout, an innocent for whom the events of the film are meant to be disturbing. A brief look at the Immaculate trailer makes that clear, and so the actress tells the L.A. Times that it simply didn’t make sense for her character to be naked at any point. She said…
Immaculate is directed by Michael Mohan, who Sydney Sweeney has worked with before, and she has been naked in his projects before. Mohan’s last film with Sweeney, The Voyeurs, did involve her naked on screen, so he clearly doesn't have an issue with it. But the director says he wasn’t looking to build a reputation as the guy who gets Sydney Sweeney naked on screen, which admittedly would be a strange reputation to end up with. Although there is at least one scene in the new film that could have gone that far. Mohan explained…
While a scene in a bathhouse could have theoretically justified Sydney Sweeney’s nudity, the feeling was that even in that circumstance, the character wouldn’t get completely naked. And as such, she didn’t. For this nun, there were other ways to show her vulnerability that didn’t require fully disrobing. Sweeney explained…
So for Sydney Sweeney, it’s clear that nudity is not a problem, as long as it makes sense for the character she’s playing. For director Michael Mohan, I guess that means he’ll need to choose his future projects with the actress carefully if he wants to avoid getting a reputation. You can see Sweeney not get naked on Immaculate's release date of March 25.
