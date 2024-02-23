Immaculate: Release Date, Trailer, Cast, And Other Things We Know About The New Sydney Sweeney Horror Movie

Get ready to get into the habit of being freaked out, because the church-based horror movie Immaculate is coming to theaters soon – and this is what we know about it.

When it comes to some of the best horror movies of the last forty years, what are some of the first you think of? It could be a horror movie involving religion, like The Exorcist, The Omen, or The Nun from The Conjuring Universe . If those are some of the first that come to mind, then you will want to watch for Immaculate.

But what is this new horror movie going to be about? Here is what we know about the terrifying flick starring Sydney Sweeney.

As of this writing, Immaculate will be released on March 22nd, 2024. That date was announced in January 2024.

The 2024 movie premiere schedule is already filled to the brim with releases in March, from the upcoming release of Dune Part 2 , which everyone has been waiting for after it was delayed in 2023, to the next Ghostbusters film, Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire. But now that a good horror movie is coming out simultaneously, it will be epic.

Sydney Sweeney, Alvaro Morte And More Star

With any horror movie, you can get many stars, both veteran talent and new faces. Here is what we know so far about the Immaculate cast and who you can expect to see in the movie:

Sydney Sweeney as Cecilia

The lead person that we know will star in Immaculate is Sydney Sweeney, who will be playing the main character, Cecilia. She even shared the trailer for the film on her Instagram to show how excited she was for the film:

Sweeney has been growing in popularity and fame over the last few years. While she dished out plenty of work in TV shows throughout the early to mid-2010s, such as Everything Sucks! and one of the best Hulu shows ever , The Handmaid's Tale, it was being part of the Euphoria cast that made her famous.

The famous teen drama that has raised eyebrows across the world became a massive hit, shooting Sydney Sweeney to stardom. She's even earned a nomination for a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for her work in the second season.

Sweeney has since appeared in various movies and TV, including the rom-com hit Anything But You, a minor role in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, and was a part of The White Lotus cast in Season 1, which also earned her another Emmy nomination. She's part of the Madame Web cast as well.

Álvaro Morte

Variety announced four actors for Immaculate in February 2023, and the first one we'll get into is Álvaro Morte. The Spanish actor is primarily known for his role in Money Heist, but it is also a part of The Wheel of Time on Amazon Prime.

Benedetta Porcaroli

Benedetta Porcaroli is the second actor Variety announced. The young actress has appeared in a variety of movies before, such as The Catholic School, 7 Women and a Murder, As Needed, and Enea. She also played Chiara Altieri on Baby and is set to appear in the upcoming Italian series The Leopard .

Dora Romano

The third actor confirmed was Dora Romano. The older actress is primarily known for many roles in Italian films and TV but has appeared in shows and movies such as Bang Bang Baby, Mafia Mamma, and Love Live the Bride, among others.

Giorgio Colangeli

Also part of this world is Giorgio Colangeli, an Italian actor who has appeared in several films across Italy and the world, such as The Match, Ugly Nasty People, There's Still Tomorrow, and more.

Simona Tabasco

aIn mid-February 2023, Deadline announced that Simona Tabasco had signed on for Immaculate. Tabasco is another Italian actress who has appeared in various movies and TV in Italy, including Perez, The Ties, and several Italian TV shows. But her significant breakout role was when she played Lucia Grego as part of The White Lotus Season 2 cast .

Watch The Trailer For Immaculate

Immaculate will probably be the next major horror movie. If you're interested, the Red Band trailer for the film is already out, showing Sydney Sweeney as Cecilia and her time in a convent when strange things happen.

Immaculate Follows A Woman Who Joins A Convent In Italy That Has Horrifying Secrets

So, with a title like Immaculate, what could be the story they are going with here? When the trailer dropped, Deadline confirmed the upcoming movie's logline, which will follow a young woman of devout faith who joins a convent in Italy (hence the number of Italian actors).

While there, however, she starts to notice that this convent is much less a dream and more a nightmare as strange occurrences begin to happen that lead to her life turning upside down and towards a dark path she never imagined.

From the trailer, it almost looks like Sydney Sweeney's character, Cecilia, finds herself pregnant somehow despite living in a convent – which would line up with the word "immaculate," like immaculate conception. But I'm down for whatever twist or turn this movie will take.

Michael Mohan Is Directing

Michael Mohan directed Immaculate, according to Neon Films themselves. Both he and Sweeney have worked together before, on both Everything Sucks! and The Voyeurs, so this would be their third time collaborating.

Andrew Lobel Wrote The Script

According to Deadline , Andrew Lobel wrote the script for Immaculate. The screenwriter has written for the TV series Mysteries Unknown and two shorts.

Immaculate Will Be 89 Minutes Long

From the Neon Films site, Immaculate will only be roughly an hour and a half long – precisely 89 minutes. We may not be able to thank God for that, as opposed to the filmmakers, but given how many films go way too long these days, that runtime will hopefully be the least horrific thing about the upcoming horror.

Immaculate is coming out soon – what are you looking forward to the most about this film? All I know is that March 2024 has to get her more shortly, or else I will lose my mind.