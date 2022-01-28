Euphoria's Sydney Sweeney Has Thoughts On Her Nude Scenes And How They've Affected Her Career

Sydney Sweeney is on the up and up. You may have seen the 24-year-old actress in television shows like The White Lotus and Euphoria, the latter of which has contained some fairly graphic nude scenes . According to the actress, that sensitive content may be responsible for her career’s slow start and her subsequent public recognition.

In an interview with The Independent , Sydney Sweeney revealed her thoughts on the incorporation of nudity in her film and television projects. She may take pride in her performances, but she feels her critics have had a different outlook when her characters (like Cassie in Euphoria) show some skin. She said:

When a guy has a sex scene or shows his body, he still wins awards and gets praise. But the moment a girl does it, it’s completely different… I'm very proud of my work in 'Euphoria.' I thought it was a great performance. But no one talks about it because I got naked. I do 'The White Lotus' and all of a sudden critics are paying attention. People are loving me. They're going, 'Oh my God, what's she doing next?' I was like, 'Did you not see that in 'Euphoria'? Did you not see that in 'The Handmaid's Tale?’

It’s true that Cassie has a few nude scenes throughout the HBO show's two seasons, but she also has some particularly nuanced moments courtesy of Sydney Sweeney’s versatile acting chops . Cassie had an abortion at the end of Season 1 that prompted a flurry of fan questions , and the actress handled the storyline with aplomb.

Unfortunately, Sydney Sweeney believes that her professional work tends to be ignored when her clothes exit stage left, despite the fact that those nude scenes make up a small fraction of her screen time. In fact, after an episode of Euphoria featured one of Cassie’s intimate videos making the rounds at her high school, real-life social media exploded with screenshots and clips. Certain users even tagged her younger brother in their call-out posts, an act that she called “the most hurtful thing anybody could do.”

No matter what the haters say, Sydney Sweeney remains confident in herself and her abilities. She’s even felt secure enough to speak up on the set of Euphoria when she thinks that a certain scene doesn’t require nudity. After dealing with some shady shooting scenarios, she’s not afraid to make it known when she feels uncomfortable with a particular aspect of the process. Whether she’s wearing one of Cassie’s signature pastel ensembles or not, Sydney Sweeney is more than ready to take on the world.