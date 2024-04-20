Sydney Sweeney Is Living Her Best Life Kiteboarding, And It's Honestly Vacation Goals

Sydney Sweeney has been incredibly busy as of late thanks to her numerous professional obligations as an actor. The Euphoria star co-headlined the hit romantic comedy Anyone But You at the end of 2023 before doing press as a member of the Madame Web cast in February. And, from there, she moved right on to promoting her new horror movie, Immaculate. Now that Sweeney finally has a break from those Hollywood-related duties, she’s living her best life and proving to be true vacation goals. She's also revealed what seems to be her water sport of choice -- kiteboarding!

Just a day after the 26-year-old star took to social media to share photos of herself dressed up as a chic pirate on the water, the actress’ vacation continued with her being part of an especially fun “board meeting” as she put it. Check out what she posted on her Instagram:

A post shared by Sydney Sweeney (@sydney_sweeney) A photo posted by on

Sydney Sweeney posted a series of photos and videos of herself out on the water doing some kiteboarding (which is also referred to as kitesurfing) in an undisclosed location. Sweeney may have fallen a few times while learning to do the water activity, but it looks like the actress was having an absolute blast learning the ropes as an instructor took videos of her zipping around the ocean. It's honestly a little hard not be jealous of such a fun-looking vacay.

The best video within the carousel of social media tidbits has to be the fourth one, in which the wind simply sends the actress flying. As the instructor can be heard saying “oh, dear,” the Reality star brushes off the fall with tons of laughter and the comment that she “flew!” Of course, the concept of kiteboarding isn’t something she would have an endorsement deal for, but she's really selling me on trying this activity as difficult as it looks.

This truly feels like the perfect time for Sydney Sweeney to be relaxing and enjoying some vacation activities. Her downtime comes on the heels of a situation that saw a Hollywood producer call Anyone But You “unwatchable” while also saying that the actress is “not pretty” and “can’t act.” After the comments went viral, Sweeney's acting coach defended her . No matter your thoughts on Sweeney’s talent, it’s clear the star has been making a name for herself within the entertainment industry. And she has the receipts to back it up.

Because it turned out to be a surprise box office hit, talk of an Anyone But You sequel is bubbling. After being asked about a follow-up, the actress said she and co-star Glen Powell have been “talking about stuff” but said people will have to “wait and see” regarding anything official. Immaculate has also been doing well commercially at the box office, with people especially talking about the horror movie's wild ending .

After all the success Sydney Sweeney has amassed lately, it’s great to see her having a blast with kiteboarding! She is vacation goals, and let's hope that everyone gets a chance to enjoy such fun times at some point!