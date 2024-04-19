Actress Sydney Sweeney's starpower has been steadily growing for years, and she's proven herself as a bankable film star. Despite one producer recently saying Sweeney couldn't act, she's got a ton of fans who will go to theaters to see her work. I have no idea why Sydney Sweeney dressed up as a chic pirate, but now I need to see her in a Pirates Of The Caribbean movie.

Sweeney became a household name thanks to her work on Euphoria (which is streaming with a Max subscription), and has since taken on a number of major film roles like Immaculate and Anyone But You. She recently posted on Instagram showing a boat day where went full on pirate, and now I suddenly want to see her join the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. Check out the series of images below:

A post shared by Sydney Sweeney (@sydney_sweeney) A photo posted by on

While most of us would look silly in this getup, but Sweeney totally rocks the pirate look while having her own day on the seas. And since Disney is developing multiple Pirates of the Caribbean projects, it seems perfectly plausible that this casting could happen. Are you watching, Disney?

The Madame Web actress shared this post to her whopping 19.6 million followers on Instagram. And she's not the only one dressed up like a crew member on the Black Pearl, as it looks like she was joined by a boatload of friends... literally. We'll just have to see if this post goes viral an inspired fan art of Sweeney in the family-friendly adventure franchise (which can be streamed with a Disney+ subscription).

Given just how popular she is, it seems like a no-brainer for studios to try and get her in a major franchise role. And Pirates would be a great choice. While she recently played Spider-Woman, Madame Web bombed at the box office and there's no guarantee we'll see her in that role again. Although given her athleticism and natural charisma I'd love to see her Sweeney back as Spider-Woman... playing a swashbuckling pirate would also be great.

Moviegoers have been patiently waiting information from Disney about the future of the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, especially since there were reportedly two different projects in development. One Pirates movie was going to star Margot Robbie, but there hasn't been any real news on that front for quite some time. And there are some fans who still want Johnny Depp to return as Jack Sparrow.

If not a Pirates of the Caribbean movie, it should be fun to see where Sydney Sweeney's thriving career takes her next. She and Glen Powell have talked about an Anything But You sequel, while others are waiting for her to return to TV. Unfortunately, Euphoria Season 3 was delayed, so it's unclear if/when we'll see the return of Cassie.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Sydney Sweeney is currently attached to two upcoming thrillers. In the meantime, check out the 2024 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.