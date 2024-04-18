Now, Sydney Sweeney’s Acting Coach Has Defended The Actress After Hollywood Producer Claimed She ‘Can’t Act’
People are lining up to defend Sydney Sweeney.
Sydney Sweeney is one of the most talked about actresses in Hollywood right now, but the current conversation is not what we’re used to hearing about her. A Hollywood producer recently called out the actress, attacking both her looks and her talent. Sweeney herself has responded to the comments through her reps, but now others, including a former acting coach, are coming to her defense as well.
Scott Sedita runs an acting school that Sydney Sweeney previously attended and he claps back at the recent statements from producer Carol Baum that went public where she called the actress’s recent film Anyone But You unwatchable, and claimed that not only could Sweeney not act, but she wasn’t pretty. Sedita tells TMZ that, for the record, Sweeney is a good actress, who has been able to navigate the industry successfully, something not everybody can do. Sedita explained…
However you want to define it, it seems difficult to claim that Sydney Sweeney “can’t act.” She’s been cast in major TV series and films, she received major awards consideration, including being a two-time Emmy nominee. Some people think she can act and are in positions to make such decisions.
And of course, even if you thought Sydney Sweeney couldn’t act, then you have to assume her popularity comes from her beauty. Even Sweeney is honest about her physical "assets" and the way that impacts the way people see her. And yet Baum’s comments were critical of the actress’s looks as well. As far as that goes, Scott Sedita says that yes, Sydney Sweeney is traditionally beautiful, but there’s also more to her that makes her attractive to an audience. He said…
If the way pictures of Sydney Sweeney in a bikini or other sexy outfits are being passed around on social media is any indication, it seems quite clear that a lot of people are enamored with the actress and her look. Anybody claiming she’s not attractive is likely to run up against a lot of people with contrary opinions.
Whether or not you think Sydney Sweeney is talented or pretty there’s no indication that she’s going anywhere anytime soon. She’s already been in two major releases on the 2024 movie calendar and had three movies in theaters in the last five months. She is the star of the moment, and that moment doesn’t look ready to end quite yet.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian, Dirk began writing for CinemaBlend as a freelancer in 2015 before joining the site full-time in 2018. He has previously held positions as a Staff Writer and Games Editor, but has more recently transformed his true passion into his job as the head of the site's Theme Park section. He has previously done freelance work for various gaming and technology sites. Prior to starting his second career as a writer he worked for 12 years in sales for various companies within the consumer electronics industry. He has a degree in political science from the University of California, Davis. Is an armchair Imagineer, Epcot Stan, Future Club 33 Member.