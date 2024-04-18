Now, Sydney Sweeney’s Acting Coach Has Defended The Actress After Hollywood Producer Claimed She ‘Can’t Act’

Sydney Sweeney is one of the most talked about actresses in Hollywood right now, but the current conversation is not what we’re used to hearing about her. A Hollywood producer recently called out the actress, attacking both her looks and her talent. Sweeney herself has responded to the comments through her reps, but now others, including a former acting coach, are coming to her defense as well.

Scott Sedita runs an acting school that Sydney Sweeney previously attended and he claps back at the recent statements from producer Carol Baum that went public where she called the actress’s recent film Anyone But You unwatchable, and claimed that not only could Sweeney not act, but she wasn’t pretty. Sedita tells TMZ that, for the record, Sweeney is a good actress, who has been able to navigate the industry successfully, something not everybody can do. Sedita explained…

She’s been through the ups and downs of this business. So you have to be pretty much a serious actress if you’re gonna go through all that. When taking feedback or critique, she processes it, uses her acting technique and makes the adjustment.

However you want to define it, it seems difficult to claim that Sydney Sweeney “can’t act.” She’s been cast in major TV series and films, she received major awards consideration, including being a two-time Emmy nominee. Some people think she can act and are in positions to make such decisions.

And of course, even if you thought Sydney Sweeney couldn’t act, then you have to assume her popularity comes from her beauty. Even Sweeney is honest about her physical "assets" and the way that impacts the way people see her. And yet Baum’s comments were critical of the actress’s looks as well. As far as that goes, Scott Sedita says that yes, Sydney Sweeney is traditionally beautiful, but there’s also more to her that makes her attractive to an audience. He said…

Sydney is beautiful because she has inner depth, intellect, compassion, style and facial features -- eyes, smile, cheekbones -- that the camera angles pick up on. The camera loves her 'look' as well as the audience. Audiences love her because she’s relatable and approachable.

If the way pictures of Sydney Sweeney in a bikini or other sexy outfits are being passed around on social media is any indication, it seems quite clear that a lot of people are enamored with the actress and her look. Anybody claiming she’s not attractive is likely to run up against a lot of people with contrary opinions.

Whether or not you think Sydney Sweeney is talented or pretty there’s no indication that she’s going anywhere anytime soon. She’s already been in two major releases on the 2024 movie calendar and had three movies in theaters in the last five months. She is the star of the moment, and that moment doesn’t look ready to end quite yet.