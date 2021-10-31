Sylvester Stallone Pens Thankful Message To Fans After His Rocky IV Director’s Cut Breaks Record

Sylvester Stallone is having a great time preparing for the release of his Rocky IV director’s cut. All the while, fans of the iconic boxing franchise can’t wait to get their eyes on one of the most iconic movies of the ’80s. Ahead of the film's release, Stallone shared an emotional video reflecting on his career, which puts his journey and this most recent accomplishment in perspective. Now, the actor has penned a thankful message to fans after the alternate cut broke an impressive record.

The new cut has broken a ticket presales for Fathom Events, and the veteran star is more than thankful and pumped than ever for fans to finally see the refurbished film. His emotion was on full display in the recent note he penned on his social media account. Here's part of the message from Instagram :

Thank you loyal fans!!! You are KNOCKING OUT the competition Out Cold!!! Ticket sales are running 120% ahead of the competition! The fight of the Century will be going down Nov 11th! Hope you can see it on the screen with the credible new 4K mix and Bone Shaking new sound elements, you will feel like you’re actually in the RING

He's clearly pumped about the record and for fans to finally see the directors cut in theaters and all of the improvements made to the film. To be honest, he thought of Rocky IV in 4K, complete with updated audio specs, is very amazing. It's for this reason that the filmmaker went on to boast about how great an experience it will be for viewers:

I know this sounds extremely conceited, but NOTHING being made today compares with the old-school blood and guts drama of this film. They simply do not make this kind of film anymore. No CGI, no special effects, just plain truth…It makes me so proud.

Sylvester Stallone is adamant about the old-school approach that made Rocky IV special. A lot of blood, sweat, and tears went into making the original movies, and they still hold a special place in Stallone and fans’ hearts. The fact that the movie is already making a lot of money is a testament to the commitment of the fans. Of course, over past year, the Rocky Balboa actor has been sharing behind-the-scenes footage and photos to get the public excited. This includes some never-before-seen treats like a mind-blowing photo of Hulk Hogan.

Otherwise, Sylvester Stallone recently wrapped filming on Expendables 4, and the action legend has been sharing some looks at his character, Barney Ross, being a total badass. He's even teased a crazy fight scene with featuring Jason Statham and has shown off his editing process, giving fans an idea of how hands-on he is. Expendables 4 is shaping up to be exciting, but fans will first want to dive back into the world of Rocky to relive the fateful fight against Ivan Drago.

The Rocky IV director's cut is being released in theaters for one night on November 11, before being released on digital the following day.