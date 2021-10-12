Expendables 4: Sylvester Stallone Looks Thoroughly Badass In New Set Video

After sitting in limbo for the past few years, The Expendables 4 is finally in production. The Sylvester Stallone-led movie officially commenced filming at the end of September. As a result, fans have been treated to a number of sweet behind-the-scenes looks at the highly-anticipated film. Stallone himself has shared a number of these updates, and he recently shared a set video and another batch of excellent snapshots from the set. And quite frankly, he looks like a complete badass.

Moviegoers haven’t seen Sylvester Stallone’s Barney Ross since the franchise’s third installment hit theaters back in 2014. Some may be tempted to think that Barney has changed since then, but fear not! The actor’s recent Instagram post indicates that the character is as cool as ever and still appreciates a good motorcycle. Check out the video and subsequent pics of Stallone chopping it up with his co-stars down below:

Seriously, is it even possible for the 75-year-old actor not to look cool? I mean, the bike, the shades and the cigar (which reminds me of his good buddy, Arnold Schwarzenegger ) all combine to make a truly cool portrait. The Rocky alum is one of cinema’s great action stars for a reason, and he absolutely looks ready to put in work in this latest film.

These images and video clip are especially gratifying when you consider that the actor, at one point, walked away from the sequel. In 2017, the Rambo icon reportedly exited the production due to creative differences with Nu Films/Millennium Films head Avi Lerner. At the time, the actor was also reportedly concerned about “potentially underwhelming results” from the movie. By the following year, however, he was set to reprise his role and seemed to be looking forward to returning.

The Expendables 4 is being helmed by Scott Waugh, whose credits include films like Act of Valor and Need for Speed. Aside from Sylvester Stallone, other returning franchise stars include Jason Statham, Dolph Lundgren and Randy Couture. The group will be joined by a fresh group of talent as well, consisting of Megan Fox, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, Andy Garcia and Tony Jaa.

The behind-the-scenes photos that have been dropped so far have teased camaraderie among the cast. One past photo showed Sylvester Stallone and Jason Statham working and having fun on the set. And of course, there have been images that are just plain awesome, like the badass snapshot Megan Fox shared .

With the film’s status having been up in the air for so long, it’s comforting to know that work has finally begun. One would assume that the cast and crew have some truly amazing surprises in store for fans. And while it may be a while before concrete details are released, we’ll surely have plenty of cool tidbits like this recent post to tide us over in the meantime.

The Expendables 4 is set to hit theaters sometime in 2022.