Talk To Me Star Wants In On Some Sequels, But I’ve Got Questions

Spoilers ahead for Talk to Me.

It’s a great time to be a horror fan, as the genre has been thriving for a number of years now. While some of the best horror movies returned to theaters with new sequels, there have also been a steady supply of wholly original projects. Acclaimed studio A24 has been behind some of these, including this year’s acclaimed horror flick Talk To Me. The movie’s star wants in on some sequels, but I've got questions about that.

Talk to Me hit theaters back in July, and offered a chilling tale about teenagers who were letting themselves be possessed by ghosts. Critics immediately responded to Talk To Me , and its widely considered one of the best horror flicks from this year. Actress Sophie Wilde starred as protagonist Mia, and recently spoke to NME about wanting to stick around for sequels. Although Talk to Me ’s twist ending might make this complicated. As she shared:

I want to be in it. I'm gonna get FOMO. I'm like, 'Guys, can I be the assistant director? Can I be the boom operator?' I just want to be there! When I'm 40, bring me back for Talk To Me 10. I'm playing the long game.

Given just how successful Talk to Me was , I can’t blame Wilde for wanting to get in on the fun for future installments. Although I’ve questions about how this might work, especially with the way her character’s story ultimately ended in the acclaimed horror flick. Let’s talk it all out.

Clearly Sophie Wilde is ready to do whatever she can to stay involved in Talk To Me, especially if it grows into a bonafide franchise. But the big question is exactly how Mia would be able to appear in a sequel. Because as we saw in the movie’s ending, she died and ended up becoming one of the many spirits using the embalmed hand to try and communicate with the living.

During the third act of Talk To Me, Mia tries to make things right, especially considering that poor Riley was seemingly being tortured endlessly in hell. She eventually falls into oncoming traffic, and wakes up in the hospital. But it becomes clear that she’s not actually okay, and she walks into the darkness and finds a hand. After grabbing it, both the audience and Mia realize that she’s dead, and is now on the other side of this supernatural form of communication.

Perhaps Wilde could reprise her role in a Talk to Me sequel if the narrative directly picked up where the first movie ended. An upcoming horror movie could show a new group of teens using the embalmed hand, with Riley trying to piece together what happened by temporary possessing them. Or maybe she could even become an evil spirit herself, one who will do anything to take control of a host body permanently. Only time will tell if a sequel actually happens, and what the filmmakers have in store for that potential project.