A24's Latest Talk To Me Is Absolutely Crushing With Critics Ahead Of Its Release

Independent film distributor A24 continues to amaze critics with movies that deliver raw star power and original stories to blow our minds with. The latest of A24’s upcoming movies would be the Australian chiller Talk to Me about a group of teenagers who make attempts to communicate with the deceased with an embalmed hand, only for their actions to go too far. While Talk To Me is weeks away from being released in the U.S., critical reviews are already praising this supernatural horror film.

Talk to Me had its debut in a preview screening at the Adelaide Film Festival on October 30, 2022, only to make its world premiere as part of the midnight lineup at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival. The upcoming horror film has also made screenings at the Berlin International Film Festival as well as South by Southwest that same year. The critics who were present at these film screenings took it upon themselves to write glorious reviews about the A24 flick that helped achieve its Rotten Tomatoes status of a high 97% based on 64 reviews. Take a look at the review website’s critical consensus down below.

With a gripping story and impressive practical effects, Talk to Me spins a terrifically creepy 21st-century horror yarn built on classic foundations.

This consensus had me at “gripping story” and “impressive practical effects.” A true horror story, in my opinion, doesn’t rely so heavily on washed-out stories and heavy CGI. In order to scare your audiences, it helps make the scares as natural as possible to give theatergoers a reason to shake in their seats. In the praiseworthy reviews found on Rotten Tomatoes, a number of critics couldn’t help but mention the impressiveness of Talk to Me’s minimal use of special effects, chilling sound design, and delivering well on the promises made. Once this movie hits theaters in the U.S., I can already sense there will be a booming chill factor audiences will leave with.

What makes A24 my favorite film distributor is releasing movies that are all about life. They make room for originality and naturalism that aren’t always easy to find in typical Hollywood blockbusters. That must be all the more reason why A24’s horror genre continues to be promising. Some of the best A24 scary movies have been ones like X filled with intense and scary moments of a group of porn stars who shoot a movie at a deserted cabin only to discover it’s not so deserted. And you can’t forget about the prequel Pearl that gives us the backstory of the movie’s main serial killer. There are also slow-burn horror films like The Witch about an unknown evil entity making its way toward a 17th-century family that leaves you with an ending you wouldn’t believe. And of course, you can’t forget about the high-intensity folk horror Midsommar of a young woman and her boyfriend finding themselves entangled in the psychological workings of a sinister cult.

Another important thing to know about Talk to Me is that it’s the theatrical debut of twin filmmaking brothers Danny and Michael Philippou. They made their start by creating the Australian YouTube channel RackaRacka known for its intense live-action horror comedy videos. As this YouTube channel has over 2 billion views and over 6.8 million subscribers, it’s clear these two brothers know exactly what they're doing in the horror genre. Interestingly enough, they partnered up with Causeway Films to make Talk to Me who created the Australian horror hit The Babadook that these two brothers worked crew on. It proves that the raw energy these directors have with their YouTube videos and their big connections helped them deservedly make a name for themselves worldwide.