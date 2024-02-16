All The Tea On The Literal Tea Parties Tom Cruise Has Been Throwing (And How He Met His Girlfriend There)

Tom Cruise is still busy making Mission: Impossible 8, which sadly means he won’t have any films on the 2024 movie schedule . Of course, being the world-renowned superstar that he is, he's still popping up in the news from time to time. The latest instance of that happening has some sources spilling the tea on Cruise literally serving that very beverage, as the star of some of the best action movies has reportedly been throwing tea parties in London.

Allegedly, it's even where the Minority Report star met his new girlfriend, Elsina Khayrova. Discussing this rather dishy matter, the unnamed party told Page Six the following details about Tom’s Sunday soirees in the UK:

Tom has been having tea parties on Sundays in London. He’s much more comfortable in London than in LA. He has butlers and homemade cakes and it’s all very British. Someone brought her.

What's more, these tea parties share something in common with the IMF's missions of impossible feats: they're absolutely "top secret." NDAs are reportedly involved, and only people who belong to the "elite social" scene are invited. But it's not a sedate affair in the least, as allegedly Tom likes to crank up the tunes during these mysterious meetings. So while the guest list and conversation may be confidential, the playlist apparently is not.

I can’t help but agree with Tom Cruise’s reported take on this matter. London is pretty comfortable for a major city of the world, and part of that is because you can get a nice cuppa if you know where to look. Considering how all out Cruise’s famous Christmas cakes are, I’d trust Top Gun: Maverick’s leading man to serve only the finest in his dwelling. At the very least, he has to know the difference between serving Yorkshire Red and Yorkshire Gold.

Reports have only been swirling the star has been dating Ms. Khayarova for a couple of months now, so we don't know much about the possible romance. Whether these tea parties are actually happening, or if they were truly the source of Tom Cruise and Elsina Khayrova’s supposed connection, is certainly something to nibble on.

As a man who loves a good tea party, I really hope these Hyde Park-adjacent weekend events hold true. I'm just imagining a world where I can chat with Christopher McQuarrie and Mr. Cruise over a cuppa. A journalist can dream, especially when finger sandwiches and good music are involved.