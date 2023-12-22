Celebs Rant And Rave About Tom Cruise’s Famous Christmas Cake, And Co-Star Hayley Atwell Just Revealed The Wrapping Is Also Gorgeous

‘Tis the season for some holiday cheer, and for those lucky enough, Tom Cruise’s annual Christmas cake. For those unaware, every year Cruise sends a beautiful coconut cake to some of his former co-stars and friends around the holidays. The cake is legendary and apparently delicious. The last few years, Hayley Atwell found her way onto this exclusive cake list after collaborating with the action star on Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning. She recently posted a picture of the package on Instagram, and the wrapping is just as impressive as the cake.

It’s no surprise that a cake sent by the Magnolia actor would also be wrapped immaculately. Cruise is famously a perfectionist, always going the extra mile to ensure he produces the best product possible at the movies. His Christmas present delivery is no exception, as his cakes were delivered in perfect white boxes adorned with a festive gold ribbon and a sparkly reindeer ornament. Of course, he also added a little note, wishing the recipient a happy holiday. You can see the Instagram story post by Atwell below:

(Image credit: Hayley Atwell's Instagram Story)

While Hayley Atwell didn’t show a photo of the actual cake, the gorgeous box is a great tease of what’s inside. Tom Hanks once said that he would choose the Christmas cake as his last meal if he could, describing it as a “white chocolate coconut bundt cake” which sounds absolutely heavenly. Top Gun: Maverick co-star Glen Powell even threw a party to celebrate landing on the infamous cake list, which really shows just how this is a legendary dessert. Just thinking about it makes me hungry.

Based on the picture she took, Hayley Atwell’s cake turned up in perfect condition, but that hasn’t always been the case, and not every delivery man knows what kind of precious cargo they are carrying. Last year, Michael Bay’s yearly gift from Cruise arrived in tough shape . Even in its melted form, the cake still is probably very tasty. However, if I had to choose, the Atwell way is just so aesthetically pleasing, and it almost makes you forget about the delicious contents inside.

Atwell can definitely get used to seeing a cake show up at her doorstep every year, as she will be working with Cruise again soon. The end of Mission: Impossible- Dead Reckoning promises an action packed follow up, and the team has been working on M:I 8 since the previous film wrapped. That means fans can anticipate Cruise and Atwell on the big screen together again very soon. There are many reasons to make a movie with the Jerry Maguire actor, including his undying commitment and infectious energy, but getting on that cake list is definitely a holiday perk worth mentioning.