Over the last few days, reports have indicated that Tom Cruise has been spending time with Elsina Khayrova, a Russian socialite who has family ties to Vladimir Putin and who was previously married. Weirder rumors about Cruise have run around in the past, and in typical celebrity dating fashion, the actor has not publicly commented on this reported romance, but that hasn’t stopped Khayrova’s ex-husband from speaking out.

In a recent interview Russian millionaire Dmitry Tsetkov spoke out about his ex’s new acquaintance with the star of the upcoming Mission: Impossible 8, sharing the warning he would give literally anyone who decided to date his wife, famous actor or no. He alleged to the Daily Mail that Ms. Khayrova is a spender and not a saver.

Irrespective of whoever she's with, Tom Cruise or anybody else, they should be aware that she likes the finer things in life and has expensive and luxurious taste. Tom should keep his eyes and wallet wide open.

Furthermore, he claims his fortune was siphoned off during the course of his marriage and his divorce, citing a pricey handbag collection as one of the buckets that money went in to and which she recieved as part of their divorce settlements those handbags ranged from £5,000 to £35,000 (or around $6K and $44K U.S.) per the outlet. This may seem like a lot of moolah, but when you factor in that Kylie Jenner's five-year-old daughter Stormi owns a $27,000 purse, it seems par for the course for multi-millionaires.

He also noted his fortune dwindled from £200 million to £50 million after legal fees and more were paid out during his divorce.

Still, the millionaire, who has made his money in mining and in diamonds, has mostly happy things to say for his ex and her future, and revealed to the outlet that Tom Cruise is his “favorite actor.” He even seems mostly encouraging about a possible romance between his ex and the Hollywood a-lister.

I'm happy for her, I wish her all the best. … I haven't spoken with Elsina about this because our preferred method of communication is through our lawyers. She's 36, she's beautiful, financially independent and loves life.

Meanwhile insiders have alleged Cruised and this potential new leading lady have been dating for a while now, though they’ve been mum about the relationship. The two were first linked together in early December before reports last week indicated Tom Cruise rented out an entire floor of a London restaurant to spend time with Khayrova, per Page Six . He allegedly dropped over $600 on the meal itself.

Tom Cruise has been linked to varying women during his career, but he most notably was married to Nicole Kidman between 1990 and 2001 (and who made a memorable crack about her split with the shorter Cruise). A subsequent high-profile relationship to Penelope Cruz followed before Cruise married a second time to Katie Holmes in 2006. That marriage also ended in divorce in 2012.