Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem Cast List: Where You’ve Seen The Stars Of The New Animated Film

Animated movies like Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem usually boast how they’ve scored an amazing cast of familiar voices you’ve heard. To say that director Jeff Rowe had achieved that same feat would be an understatement, as the voice talent for Paramount’s new reboot on the half shell is truly stacked.

Whether you've seen the movie already or want to double check your assumptions on who's in the cast, we've got you covered. So if you thought you heard a familiar voice or two in this entry of the 2023 movie release schedule , then take a look at the list below and see if your instincts were right.

Micah Abbey (Donatello)

With two episodes of Grey’s Anatomy, as well as the role of Leaf in Cousins For Life, under his belt, Micah Abbey landed the role of Donatello in the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles family. Those experiences have helped Abbey’s portrayal, as his spot as the quick thinking genius of the group benefits from such performances.

Shamon Brown Jr. (Michelangelo)

Ever the prankster, Michelangelo is the class clown when it comes to these brothers in arms. Taking up that role is actor Shamon Brown Jr., who can be seen in the Showtime original series The Chi in the role of Papa. According to Variety , Brown will also be reprising his role as Michelangelo, along with his on-screen brothers, in the the upcoming series Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, which will serve as the connective tissue to a greenlit sequel to Mutant Mayhem.

Nicolas Cantu (Leonardo)

Actor Nicolas Cantu’s collection of roles ranges from the voice of Charlie on Netflix’s Skull Island to Elton on The Walking Dead: Worlds Beyond. With guest spots on Family Guy, The Rookie, and 9-1-1: Lone Star also in the mix, Cantu’s role as the de facto leader and occasional “narc” in the family comes with a lot of experience behind it.

Brady Noon (Raphael)

Ever the hot head, Raphael is the Ninja Turtle you’d most likely get into a fight with. It’s ok, because his anger totally isn’t a problem; especially when it comes to Brady Noon’s colorful performance! Previously seen on HBO’s Boardwalk Empire as young Tommy Darmody, Noon has recently been a fixture for those with a Disney+ subscription thanks to playing Greg in the animated Diary of a Wimpy Kid movies and Evan Morrow from Mighty Ducks: Game Changers.

Ayo Edebiri (April O'Neil)

You might recognize the voice of April O’Neill in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem thanks to Ayo Edebiri’s previous voice work on Netflix’s Big Mouth. Or you might remember her as Sydney from FX’s The Bear. In either case, Ms. Edebiri has had an amazing run in her recent resume, preparing her to play the hard-hitting teenage journalist to great effect.

Jackie Chan (Splinter)

Traditionally, Splinter has been portrayed as both a master of martial arts and a concerned father. So tying those two factors together by casting Jackie Chan in the role is a pretty ingenious stroke when you think about it. A veteran of action/comedies like Rush Hour, Chan has also built a pretty impressive career in voice-overs through work in the Kung-Fu Panda movies, as well as The Lego Ninjago Movie. Though you may have also seen Jackie Chan in the flesh recently, thanks to the Netflix success of his movie Hidden Strike .

Ice Cube (Superfly)

It takes a villain as cunning, yet charming, as Superfly to terrorize the world of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem. That’s exactly what audiences have gotten out of the experience thanks to rapper/actor Ice Cube playing this part with both of those qualities front and center. Cube made a name for himself through acting in the Friday and Barbershop franchises, as well as jumping in on the action/adventure thrill ride xXx: State of the Union.

Giancarlo Esposito (Baxter Stockman)

Scientist Baxter Stockman isn’t as villainous as you’d think in Mutant Mayhem, as he doesn't turn into Superfly in this incarnation. (Despite that version of Stockman, from the 2012 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles series, being pictured above.) This turn is just as shocking as learning that Giancarlo Esposito is the voice behind this fatherly presence.

As Gus Fring on Breaking Bad and Moff Gideon on The Mandalorian, Esposito’s more menacing side got a true workout. However, there are more ruthless characters in this universe, some of which are connected to his work with “the ooze.”

Maya Rudolph (Cynthia Utrom)

Cynthia Utrom wants all of Baxter Stockman’s research, and she wants it now! The overarching antagonist who wants to milk the Turtles and capture all of Stockman’s creations, Cynthia’s unique voice comes from SNL vet Maya Rudolph. Also known for voice work in The Mitchells vs. The Machines' cast (which was co-directed/written by Mutant Mayhem’s Jeff Rowe), Rudolph is also notable for her role in Paul Feig’s comedy masterpiece Bridesmaids.

Seth Rogen (Bebop)

Speaking of Baxter Stockman’s experiments, they too have formed a superpowered family under the watchful eye of Superfly. One of the most iconic has to be Bebop, one half of a team that’s long terrorized the Turtles, but actually befriends them in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem. Played by producer and co-writer Seth Rogen, this “permanent teenager” kicked off his acting career with Knocked Up, and has been in everything from Superbad to Steve Jobs since then.

John Cena (Rocksteady)

If you have Bebop, then you definitely need to have Rocksteady by his side. Completing this dynamic duo is an unlikely, but awesome scene partner: John Cena. Most recently seen in Barbie and Fast X, this WWE veteran is up for pretty much anything… even playing the live-action scene partner to Mutant Mayhem co-star Jackie Chan in that Netflix hit we discussed earlier, Hidden Strike!

Hannibal Buress (Genghis Frog)

Be it in his role as Coach Wilson in Spider-Man: Homecoming or as an exaggerated version of himself in The Eric Andre Show, Hannibal Buress is a fan favorite in the world of comedy. Taking on Genghis Frog is a perfect opportunity for his talents, as Buress’ deadpan delivery and comedic threats are a solid fit for this character’s role in Superfly’s gang.

Rose Byrne (Leatherhead)

An alligator with an attitude, Leatherhead is just as likely to threaten to bite you as she is to make you an onion-based treat that practically blooms on the table. Voiced by Rose Byrne, she’s yet another Bridesmaids cast member on the Mutant Mayhem team. Though you may have also seen her in live-action through the Peter Rabbit movies, as well as in Apple TV+’s Platonic with Seth Rogen.

Natasia Demetriou (Wingnut)

Depending on who you are, casting Natasia Demetriou as the batty Wingnut is either on the nose or clever casting. Thanks to her role as vampire/bat Nadja on What We Do In The Shadows, hearing a flying creature with Demetriou’s familiar voice is certainly going to have her fans recognizing her presence faster than you can say, “Bat!”

Post Malone (Ray Fillet)

Ray Fillet is a creature that loves to sing, and rightfully so, as Mutant Mayhem scored the talents of rapper Post Malone to give him those soulful melodies. Credited under his real name, Austin Post, Malone has also been featured in movies like Guy Ritchie’s Wrath of Man, as well as playing the role of Squeeb in the Netflix film Spenser Confidential.

Paul Rudd (Mondo Gecko)

Don’t let the “introducing” credit fool you, as that scrappy up-and -omer Paul Rudd has been making a name for himself for some time. Appearing in various comedies like Clueless, and even Knocked Up with fellow mutant vocalist Seth Rogen, Rudd is probably best known as the MCU’s cinematic Ant-Man. Though, to be honest, Mondo Gecko’s vibes could put him in contest with Scott Lang for “best Paul Rudd role of all time.”

With such a deep bench of talent in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, there are a lot of voices to recognize. So we’re glad to be able to help identify the lot, and keep you from racking your brain too hard over who’s who; as a lot of the lines throughout this exciting action/comedy were bound to ring some bells in the minds of all who have seen it.