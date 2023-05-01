That Home Brad Pitt Just Sold? Elvira Says It's Haunted
The Mistress of the Dark has intriguing stories about Brad Pitt.
Brad Pitt famously bought a home in Los Angeles in 1994 for $1.7 million. He spent nearly 30 years there, raising the six children he shared with Angelina Jolie in the house. Over time, they expanded to buy adjacent lots, added a swimming pool and myriad other amenities. Now, Brangelina is split up (though still dealing with a bifurcated divorce that Shiloh would allegedly like to see wrapped up), the kids are grown or nearly grown and Brad Pitt offloaded the property after listing it for around $40 million. In the time since, the Mistress of the Dark herself, Elvira, has reported the property is haunted.
Elvira and Brad Pitt are both celebrities with notable fanbases, but they are also both celebrities who one wouldn’t think would necessarily run around in the same circles. However, Elvira knows all about the property Brad Pitt recently sold, because she’s the one who sold it to him. Honestly, her recounting of incidents in the home sounds right out of the plot of one of the best horror movies.
She revealed to People that she told Mr. Pitt about the spirits invading her home when she sold it decades ago. She said things got so bad, she and her previous partner Mark Pierson hired an exorcist. He seemed intrigued rather than scared about the prospect. In fact, she noted the actor was “wonderful” to deal with, also recalling:
The Mistress of the Dark went on to buy property that presumably wasn’t haunted next door to the actor. She was even there when Pitt trained for Fight Club years ago. She's also mentioned the actor let a former homeowner live rent free on the property until his death at 105.
Elvira is far from the only celebrity to have felt a spectral presence. Friends star Courteney Cox revealed she once sold a home after a UPS driver claimed it was haunted. I dunno about ghosts in her home, but Kristen Stewart is so enamored with the paranormal, the Twilight star is making her own ghost hunting series. Elvira, on the other hand, says she is not simply trying to stay on brand with these claims about her former home.
Back in 2008 a rumored report ran around in which Brad Pitt was also alleged to be into the idea of communing with spirits. That report specifically indicated he watched the documentary Tuning In: Spirit Channelers in America, leading to more of an interest. At that point, however, he’d already owned the “haunted” Elvira house for fourteen or so years.
Unfortunately, it now looks as if the spirits will have other individuals to haunt moving forward. The actor officially offloaded the 1.9 acre property back in March.
Reality TV fan with a pinch of Disney fairy dust thrown in. Theme park junkie. If you've created a rom-com I've probably watched it.
