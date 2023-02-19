Angelina Jolie And Brad Pitt's Divorce Has Lingered Forever. Allegedly At Least One Of Their Kids Wants Them To 'Move On'

Over the years, the public has seen a number of lengthy (and emotionally-charged) divorces play out between celebrities. However, one could argue that few have been as tumultuous as the one between Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt. The former couple – who were together for over a decade before being married for two years – filed for divorce in 2016. Since then, they’ve gone back and forth in a tense legal battle. As of right now, there’s no way of telling when Pitt and Jolie might settle their differences, but it sounds like at least one of their kids is hoping that they’ll “move on” sooner rather than later.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are the parents of six children in total, with three being biological and three being adoptive. One of the former is the couple’s now-16-year-old daughter, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, who allegedly wants the divorce proceedings to be wrapped up. A source for in Touch alleges that the teen has “forgiven” her father “for not being there and for the trouble he’s caused.” The latter purported point seems to be referring to the abuse allegations that have been leveled at the 59-year-old Pitt.

It’s said that Shiloh Jolie-Pitt also “knows Brad’s sober now and doing his best.” But above all, the young lady apparently wants her 47-year-old mother to “move on and be happy.” The insider even goes so far as to claim that Jolie-Pitt is “begging” her mom to finalize the split.

The two A-listers are also the parents to Maddix (21), Pax (19), Zahara (18) and twins Knox and Vivienne (14). Much has been said about the two Oscar winner’s relationships with their kids over the years, and that chatter has seemingly increased amid their legal battle. Angelina Jolie has opened up about having a “loving” bond with her children while also noting that she’s “not a perfect parent.” There have been mixed reports about how often Brad Pitt has seen his kids amid the divorce. Some sources have claimed that he “has a pretty good relationship with them” and sees them when they’re in LA. Others say there are “long gaps”in between the times Pitt checks in with them and that it’s been a “sad situation” overall.

While the children had largely been left out of the divorce proceedings over the years, they became a topic of discussion when Angelina Jolie accused Brad Pitt of physically abusing her and their kids. The alleged incident took place on a plane in 2016 and was brought up as part of Jolie’s countersuit against Pitt in their legal battle over a winery they once jointly owned. A source for Brad Pitt subsequently denied the claims and, as of right now, the matter is still in contention.

Though the former spouses – who were both declared legally single in 2019 – have issues with each other, it’s said that they are on the same page in at least one area . They allegedly agree on wanting to continue to support their children as co-parents. This will likely become more important as the children begin to transition into early adulthood.

The public will likely continue to watch as the divorce between Angelina Jolie and Brad PItt continues to unfold before our eyes. One can only speculate as to when (and how) the two might finally resolve their issues. And you’d also hope that Shiloh Jolie-Pitt and her siblings will indeed be their top priority as this ordeal continues.