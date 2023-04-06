That Time Brad Pitt Let A Neighbor Live Rent-Free On His Property Until He Was 105

After kicking off his professional acting career in 1987, Brad Pitt started gaining recognition on screen in the early 1990s, and by the time movies like Interview with the Vampire and Legend of the Fall were released, he was a bonafide Hollywood star. Of course, with that worldwide fame came a lot of money, and Pitt used his earnings to buy a 1.9 acre stretch of property in Los Angeles in 1994. In a generous move though, Pitt allowed a neighbor in that estate to continue living in his home rent-free until the man died at the age of 105.

This information was revealed by Cassandra Peterson, known to many for playing Elvira, Mistress of the Dark. Peterson sold her property to Brad Pitt for an estimated $1.7 million and later became his neighbor when she purchased a house next door. While speaking with People, Peterson recalled how one of the houses on the property Pitt obtained belonged to a man in his early 90s, which led to Pitt making a special arrangement with him:

He was very, very kind to the husband. His wife passed away and the husband, John, lived there. I know that Brad allowed him to live there without paying anything until he died. It was kind of funny because John lived to be 105.

It was nice of Brad Pitt to continue letting this elderly man living on his property, and without needing to pay rent either, after his wife died. Doing some rough math, with this special agreement either beginning in 1994 or in the immediate years after, then by the time this man died, it was either in the late 2000s or early 2010s at the latest. As such, Cassandra Peterson added the following joking statement about how the arrangement lasted longer than Pitt expected:

[He] just kept living forever. I imagine Brad was thinking well, you know, he can live there till he dies, which might be any minute now.

During her interview, Cassandra Peterson added that Brad Pitt was “always kind and sweet” when she spoke to him, and also remembered once seeing him outside with boxing gloves and punching a bag in just sweat pants as part of his training for Fight Club. Pitt raised his six children with Angelina Jolie in the home he purchased in 1994, but he sold the entire property last month for around $40 million. Pitt and Jolie separated in 2016, but their divorce wasn’t finalized until 2019, and the custody battle over their kids remains ongoing.

