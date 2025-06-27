How Ben Affleck Allegedly Feels As Romance Rumors Swirl Around Jennifer Lopez And Brett Goldstein

Fans spent months obsessing over the state of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s relationship last year, which ultimately ended when JLo filed for divorce on the two-year anniversary of their second wedding ceremony. Now, as they move forward with individual projects on the 2025 movie calendar, the speculation has turned to possible new love interests. Rumors have been circulating for months about Lopez and Brett Goldstein, but how does that make her ex-husband feel?

Jennifer Lopez and Brett Goldstein are starring together in Office Romance, which will be available to those with a Netflix subscription at a date to be determined. The movie’s set was allegedly a “flirt fest,” and a source told Radar that Ben Affleck allegedly thinks the Ted Lasso star should get out while he still can. They claimed:

He's aware of what's going on with her and Brett and doesn't want to deprive Jennifer of the right to do what she wants. He thinks Brett should get out of it if he knows what's good for him, but clearly he's too swept up by Jennifer's charms to see what's happening to him. Jennifer is hard on guys and Ben can testify to that.

Brett Goldstein has had a crush on Jennifer Lopez for years, as evidenced by a resurfaced clip from the actor’s popular podcast Films to Be Buried With, in which he raved about her role in Hustlers and admitted he’d “never wanted to be cuddled more.” It’s that kind of behavior, the source suggests, that allegedly has Ben Affleck feeling bad for Goldstein, as they said:

He feels sorry for Brett – he can tell he's a nice, unassuming character who will be chewed up and spit out. She wants her men to conform to her over-the-top lifestyle and meet her standards of perfection and that's an impossible thing to ask of anyone.

Jennifer Lopez and Brett Goldstein have not confirmed that their “office romance” continued after the cameras stopped rolling, and in fact, the singer has insisted she’s happy being single and isn’t looking for a man. Ben Affleck as well seems to be enjoying his role as Hollywood’s most eligible bachelor, but part of that happiness might have something to do with his ex, if the insider’s claims are correct. They concluded:

Ben is relieved she's focused on something new.

Office Romance wrapped filming in May, and fans can’t wait to see Jennifer Lopez and the Shrinking co-creator in the upcoming romantic comedy. JLo stars as Jackie, the president and CEO of Air Cruz. She’s got a strict no-fraternization policy for all of her employees, but that gets put to the test when a sexy new lawyer joins the team.

Alongside Jennifer Lopez and Brett Goldstein, the movie stars Edward James Olmos, Bradley Whitford, Amy Sedaris, Tony Hale and a number of other impressive names. We’ll definitely have our eyes out for a premiere date, as well as any updates on Ben and Jen’s dating situations.