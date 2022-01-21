Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop Has A New Vagina Candle, And This One’s For A Good Cause

While Gwyneth Paltrow was originally known for being an actress, her portfolio has really diversified over the past few years. She’s the head of a lifestyle brand Goop, which was the subject of its own Netflix series . The company famously has a vagina-scented candle, but now there’s a new addition– and this one’s for a good cause.

While plenty of Goop products have gone viral since the company’s inception years ago, the vagina candle has arguably been its most iconic ( and controversial ). So it probably shouldn’t have been all that surprising that Gwyneth Paltrow and company have added another. Although the newest one is for a good cause: women’s reproductive rights. Because part of the proceeds will go to the ACLU Foundation’s Reproductive Freedom Project. As Paltrow herself shared:

That’s definitely one way to use your platform. And since the Goop’s vagina candle continues to be the butt of jokes and memes, Gwyneth Paltrow is using the newest version’s profits to stand up for the part of the anatomy which it’s scented after. The title of the new product says it all: “Hands off my vagina.”

The above post comes to us from Gwyneth Paltrow’s personal Instagram account, where she often promotes Goop products to her 7.8 million followers. As the caption reads, $25 from every candle sold will be donated to the ACLU Foundation’s Reproductive Freedom Project. And the timing couldn’t be more purposeful, as it’s the anniversary of Roe v. Wade which legislated women’s right to bodily autonomy.

This new initiative by Goop and Gwyneth Paltrow comes as abortion access continues to be a hot button issue in the country. With certain states passing new laws against women’s choice, Roe v. Wade’s ruling is seemingly in jeopardy. And as such, folks like Paltrow are getting directly involved by raising money for the ACLU.

While Goop might be the butt of some jokes online, it’s clear that Gwyneth Paltrow has a very specific method to her lifestyle brand. This includes empowering women, and giving them a sense of power with their bodies. And Paltrow is putting her money where her *ahem* mouth is with this new initiative. Hopefully the company shares how much money it’s able to fundraise with the new vagina-scented candle.