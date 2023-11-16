The Ballad of Songbirds And Snakes Cast Share What Weapon Of Choice They Would Use For The Hunger Games, And There’s Surprisingly A Lot Of Peeta Stanning

Nearly a decade following The Hunger Games franchise concluding with the explosive Mockingjay ending , the film series continues this weekend with the dystopian world of Panem going backwards in time to the 10th Hunger Games. The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes follows a much more primitive version of the games, but when the Hunger Games prequel’s cast imagined themselves in the arena, more cast members than you might expect were looking to the methods of one Peeta Mellark.

When CinemaBlend attended The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes Los Angeles press conference on Sunday, the cast of one of the most highly-anticipated upcoming book adaptations were asked about what their weapon of choice would be in the twisted fight to the death. Check out what each of them had to say (also in the video above):

Hunter Schafer: “I’m gonna go with camouflage, cause I have a little experience with paint, so I feel like I could go Peeta on ‘em and, like, be a rock or something.”

Rachel Zegler: “Be a rock. I love it. I feel like I’d have to go the route of Lucy Gray. We were just talking about this earlier, as you do. And, I think I would have to win the affections of Panem and then hide and get a lot of sponsors so that I don’t die of hunger. But hide and wait everyone out.”

Tom Blyth: “I think I like in the movies, in the original franchise, when Peeta does the face paint. And, I like to think I could do that, but I definitely couldn’t. So, I probably would rely on my climbing skills, cause I’m pretty good at climbing, so I’d probably climb trees.”

Josh Andrés Rivera: “I would probably try to make friends with the strong boys. You know, and just see how far I can, like, kind of coast under their shoulders before they backstab me eventually. But you know, we’ll worry about that when we get there.”

Euphoria actress Hunter Schafer, who plays Snow’s cousin Tigris, went first and shared that she would be privy to trying Peeta Mellark’s special particular set of skills in the games: painting. As you may recall, Peeta’s family owned a bakery and he had some experience decorating cakes when he was chosen as District 12’s male tribute, so he decided to hone his skills for camouflage during the games. At one point, he hid by making himself look like a rock. Like so:

(Image credit: Lionsgate)

After Schafer shared her chosen weapon of choice, Rachel Zegler, who plays the female District 12 tribute in the 10th Hunger Games, commented that she loved her answer. Then Tom Blyth, who plays a young Coriolanus Snow in the movie, also commended Peeta Mellark for his painting skills as well. Who knew there would be so much Peeta stanning amongst the new cast? He has long been dragged for being a weak character, or for being annoying, but not amongst the leads of The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.

However, only Schafer actually chose painting as her weapon of choice. Zegler felt that she aligns with her character Lucy Gray Baird, and would have to use her gift of charm and song to “win the affections of Panem.” While Blyth loved the idea of painting as a weapon, he shared that he’d make use of his “climbing skills” as his advantage. Rivera, on the other hand, would join a group of tributes until they inevitably turn on each other.