Critics Have Seen The Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds And Snakes, See What They’re Saying About The Dystopian Prequel
Ready to return to Panem?
More than a decade after Jennifer Lawrence brought life to Katniss Everdeen and the world of Panem in The Hunger Games, Rachel Zegler is about to make her debut in the universe as Lucy Gray Baird when The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes hits theaters on November 17th. Critics have seen the prequel — which was adapted from the book of the same name — and while most commend the performances of its leads, many are quick to point out the flaws of its story.
The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes serves as an origin story for Coriolanus Snow, Panem’s tyrannical president. However, in the prequel he is still 18-year-old Coryo, played by Tom Blyth, who is assigned to mentor District 12 tribute Lucy Gray in the 10th Hunger Games. Early reactions had people calling the prequel the best in the series, so let’s see what critics are saying now that they can expand on those opinions. In CinemaBlend’s review of The Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds and Snakes, Sarah El-Mahmoud says there’s some excellent world-building despite some textbook prequel traps. She rates it 3.5 stars out of 5, writing:
Kevin Harley of GamesRadar gives the prequel 3 out of 5 stars, agreeing with the above opinion that Coriolanus Snow’s fill-in-the-blanks backstory isn’t as engaging as the plot’s other main strand, especially because we already know what happens to Snow. Harley says:
Petrana Radulovic of Polygon, however, seems to disagree. The critic praises Tom Blyth as young Snow and says this movie overall is exactly what the YA dystopia genre needs. It reminds us of how brilliant The Hunger Games series is and makes us question why we like the genre in the first place. Radulovic continues:
David Ehrlich of IndieWire gives The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes a B+, writing that no protagonist during the YA boom years was ever as watchable as Tom Blyth, but still it’s Rachel Zegler who makes the movie sing. This installment is by far the best of the franchise, Ehrich says, continuing:
Emma Stefansky of IGN rates the movie a “Good” 7 out of 10, saying The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes rushes through a rich story that needs more time for its characters’ conflicts and manipulations to feel earned. The critic writes:
While many critics are able to point to flaws in the movie, it sounds like overall they enjoyed climbing back into the dystopian world created by Suzanne Collins, particularly due to the performances of Tom Blyth and Rachel Zegler.
If you want to check out The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes for yourself, you can do so starting Friday, November 17, and be sure to check out our 2023 movie calendar to see what other films are hitting the big screen through the end of the year.
