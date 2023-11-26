The Ballad Songbirds And Snakes Star Tom Blyth Went Viral On TikTok For His Hilarious Reaction To Thirst Edits Being Made About Snow

Despite the fact that Coriolanus Snow is actually the worst, the girlies are head over heels in love with him, specifically when it comes to the younger version of Panem’s future president depicted in The Hunger Games prequel The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes . So, as thirst edits have emerged on TikTok and other social media platforms about their adoration for both the character and the actor who plays him, said actor, Tom Blyth, has shared his thoughts on the viral videos, and it’s hilarious.

Now that fans have finally seen the highly anticipated entry on this year’s list of book-to-screen adaptations , they’ve been basking in their love for Snow. And while Rachel Zegler gets a kick out of it, Tom Blyth doesn’t quite know how to feel. You can see his reaction to the idea that people are making thirst edits about his character in this hysterical viral TikTok from PopBuzz:

At the moment, his funny reaction has over 4 million views on TikTok, as it should. Between the impeccable editing and hilarious graphics, plus Blyth and Zegler’s reactions to the question, it makes perfect sense why so many people are getting a good laugh out of the video. However, while this clip is actually hysterical, the Snow actor had an important message to send to people, as he said:

I am not on TikTok. But, I don’t see them until people send me them. So, stop sending me them.

Meanwhile, the other lead of The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes cast , Rachel Zegler was cracking up, because she’s totally guilty of sending him these kinds of videos. She owned up to it too, saying she mostly just sends him TikToks about how blue his eyes are.

While he doesn’t want to see the TikToks, Blyth did admit that he’s happy people care about his character. He’s defended Snow getting a prequel before other Hunger Games characters, and now, he’s thrilled that fans see why the President of Panem got a movie first. The actor added to this idea in the viral TikTok, amusingly saying:

I hope people fall in love with the character even if he goes on to be a baddie later on. And I don’t mean like a baddie in a good way, I mean like an actual baddie. He’s not so bad at the beginning of this film. So, I’m like ‘I’m glad that people love him the way I do,’ so that they can then be really let down when he goes the other way, you know? Pick him up to drop him down.

I totally agree with him. By the end of The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes , it is very clear that we’re in the presence of a villain. However, for a good portion of the film, I could empathize a bit with Snow and his circumstances. By the very end though, he officially turned into “an actual baddie,” as Blyth put it, and I had to have a talk with myself about how toxic the character is, despite his good looks.

Considering the fairly positive reviews The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes has been getting from critics, and the utter adoration fans are showing it, it’s not surprising that thirst edits are being made about Blyth's character. It’s giving me flashbacks to the edits I saw of Peeta and Gale during the height of The Hunger Games hype, and while I'm very against Snow and everything he stands for, I’m very here for this kind of fun-loving fandom.

If you are looking to see what all the hype is about you can catch The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes in theaters now.