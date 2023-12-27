The Best Family Movies To Watch On Hulu

Hulu has some great family movies – and we have a list of the best you can check out.

There seem to be so many streaming sites nowadays that offer plenty of movies to watch, from the best movies on Netflix to the best movies on Max , and today, we’ll be taking a deeper dive into a streaming site that has been around for a while – Hulu.

While there are some great kids movies that the whole family will love , today we will be talking specifically about the best family movies on Hulu and how you can watch them, from action films that the whole family can enjoy, to celebrated musicals and everything else.

Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle (2017)

First up on this list is Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle. Considered a reboot of the Jumanji franchise, this film follows the story of four teenagers who are sucked into the video game world of Jumanji and now need to find a way to get out before they’re stuck in there forever.

I know it’s hard for us to imagine anyone else but the legendary Robin Williams in a Jumanji film, but truthfully, I had a great time watching this when it first came out in 2017. I went to a packed theater with some friends, we laughed our butts off, and saw tons of families enjoying it just as much. The chemistry between real-life friends Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart is off the charts.

Stream Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle on Hulu.

The Sandlot (1993)

Next up is The Sandlot. The first in the beloved series, The Sandlot tells the story of friends who come together during a summer in the 1960s to form a baseball team on a sandlot and how that one summer changed them.

This is a film that I can vividly remember watching as a kid and enjoying the heck out of, even as someone who wasn’t into baseball that much. For a family film, this is about as PG as it gets, where everyone here can find something to enjoy. Even as an adult, you can’t help but love watching these kids and wishing for the simple days of being a child again.

Stream The Sandlot on Hulu.

Diary Of A Wimpy Kid: Dog Days (2012)

The dog days of summer are here in Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Dog Days. Watch the next adventure of Greg Heffley as he and his friends enter into the summer season and a whole new world of shenanigans.

As someone who grew up reading the Diary of a Wimpy Kid books and loving them, the movies that featured Zacahry Gordon as Greg were unmatched, and perfect for the family to enjoy. This is both a movie for kids and tweens, and there are plenty of jokes that parents will enjoy, as well. Plus, you get to see Devon Bostick pre- The 100 cast.

Stream Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Dog Days on Hulu.

The Polar Express (2004)

Well, you coming? The Polar Express is one of the best animated Christmas movies out there and tells the story of a boy doubting his belief in Santa Claus. When this happens, a magical train called the Polar Express appears in front of his house, claiming to bring him to the North Pole to meet the big man himself.

Yes, I know the animation in The Polar Express freaks some people out, but you know what? I don’t care. As someone who religiously watched this with her father during Christmas, I love it with a passion and will stand by it as a great family movie, especially during the holiday season. Plus, nothing beats that “Hot Chocolate” song.

Stream The Polar Express on Hulu.

The Sound Of Music (1965)

Featuring Julie Andrews in one of her best films, The Sound of Music is the film adaptation of the musical of the same name and follows the story of a governess (a tutor) and her time with the von Trapp Family during World War II.

I love musicals, and The Sound of Music is a great, classic musical that is the perfect beginner musical for children, too. It’s family-friendly, with great music, and features a love story that will make anyone swoon – and raise their standards to impeccable heights.

Stream The Sound of Music on Hulu.

National Treasure (2004)

Personally, I think one of Nicolas Cage’s best movies is National Treasure, for sure. The film, directed by Jon Turteltaub, follows the story of a historian, a computer expert, and an archivist on their quest to search for a lost Freemason treasure, thanks to a map on the back of the Declaration of Independence.

The first time I saw National Treasure was in one of my history classes, so it’s pretty family-friendly. Out of every movie on this list, I’d say this one does the most to educate and entertain the audience, and nothing can quite beat Cage’s incredible performance.

Stream National Treasure on Hulu.

The Nutcracker And The Four Realms (2018)

Starring Mackenzie Foy, The Nutcracker and the Four Realms is based on the ballet, The Nutcracker and tells the story of a girl who received a locked egg from her mother but does not have the key. To find it, she has to go across a magical world filled with creatures she never imagined to obtain what is inside.

I’ve seen possibly every iteration of The Nutcracker, considering I had a passion for dance, and I think this one could be a great family-friendly film out of all of them. There’s plenty of fun fantasy and a surprising amount of adventure.

Stream The Nutcracker and the Four Realms on Hulu.

Night At The Museum (2006)

Directed by Shawn Levy, Night at the Museum is about a father who takes up a night position as a security guard at the American Museum of Natural History in NYC, only to discover that the exhibits come to life at night.

Not only is Night at the Museum one of Ben Stiller’s best movies , but it’s arguably one of his most quotable. I swear, for years, my friends at school and I would constantly quote this film daily because we loved it so much. This is the one to watch if you want a fun comedy for the whole family.

Stream Night at the Museum on Hulu.

The Chronicles Of Narnia: The Lion, The Witch and the Wardrobe (2005)

The first in the Chronicles of Narnia franchise, The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, The Witch, and the Wardrobe is based on the novel of the same name and follows the story of siblings who discover that their wardrobe at home is a portal to a magical world known as Narnia.

I’m always going to be sad that the Narnia films never finished because I truly loved them, and this one captures the wonder of the world of Narnia. If you have a child who loves the best fantasy movies , this is a great film to check out. And if it ever gets the adaptations it deserves, you should check those out, too.

Stream The Chronicles Of Narnia: The Lion, The Witch and the Wardrobe on Hulu.

Garfield: The Movie (2004)

Lastly, we have Garfield: The Movie. Based on the comic strip character Garfield, this movie follows the cat as he struggles to adapt to his new pet brother, Odie, a dog. But when Odie is captured, he has to find a way to save the dog for their owner, John.

Garfield is a classic comic strip character, and the film is a great adaptation. You can’t get over Bill Murray’s voicing of him, and if you decide to check out this film, it’s a great way to get excited for the new Garfield movie coming out in 2024.

Stream Garfield: The Movie on Hulu.

There are so many great films to watch that are good for the entire family, but these are just some of my favorites. Now I feel like I have to watch The Sandlot again – I think I need to go out, get a baseball bat, and play with my friends. That sounds fun.