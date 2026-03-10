How SNL's Marcello Hernández Met His Girlfriend (Who Is Absolutely Not Sabrina Carpenter)

Marcello Hernández has been making headlines as of late, and it’s not because of Saturday Night Live airing as part of the 2026 TV schedule. Just recently fans (and Dax Shepard) swooned over the notion of the comedian getting together with Sabrina Carpenter, who he's worked with on SNL multiple times. Hernández eventaully brought his actual girlfriend, Ana Amelia Batlle Cabral, to the Grammys last month and talked her up. Now Hernández is revealing how he met his lady.

Hernández has occasionally made public appearances with his girlfriend, as they even attended Heidi Klum’s Halloween party last fall. Now, after rumors of him and Carpenter, Hernández has been making sure people know who his woman is, and it’s pretty great. Hernández appeared on Jake Shane’s Therapuss podcast recently and was asked how he and Cabral me. What the stand-up comic describes sounds like a lovely meet-cute:

We met at a charity event in New York, and a friend of hers wanted me to make a video for her dad because her dad is a fan. And then she was like the friend, the uncomfortable friend that comes with the friend to do the asking for a video thing. And then I just saw her and I got her Instagram, and a year later, we finally went out.

The fact that they waited a year to go out is pretty surprising, but it also sounds like their relationship is one that's been gradually built up. It's interesting to think that had Cabral’s friend not wanted a video, she might not even be with Hernández at all. But everything panned out accordingly and, today, the couple seem quite happy together.

Article continues below

As for the fans' shipping of Marcello Hernández and Sabrina Carpenter, that was partially sparked by their undeniable chemistry in the “Domingo” sketches on SNL as well as other bits they performed together. The buzz around the two stars arguably grew after Carpenter “arrested” the Happy Gilmore 2 alum during one of her concerts.

(Image credit: Island Records/NBC)

Following speculation and Dax Shepard’s own comments about thinking the two of them would make a good couple, Hernández emphasized exactly who it was that had his heart. I don't know about all of you, but I love to see a guy give plenty of props to his girlfriend.

Peacock TV: from $7.99 a month/$79.99 a year

Stream Saturday Night Live content with Peacock TV! Pay as little as $7.99 a month for the service, or opt for Peacock Premium Plus to enjoy ad-free streams and the option to download titles to watch offline later.

I'm not sure exactly how Hernández felt behind closed doors as fans shipped him and Sabrina Carpenter. However, in public, he seemed to handle it all in stride, and I'm happy that he and Ana Amelia Batlle Cabral have each other to lean on. I'm not sure if or when fans might stop shipping Hernández and Carpenter, but those who continue to do so might want to make note of the fact that he's taken (and is happy to be).

All of that aside, Marcello Hernández has been pretty busy with SNL. The series is continuing its 51st season, and there have been plenty of great hosts and musical guests. On that note, Harry Styles is the next host to take the stage at Studio 8H. Check out episodes when they air on 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC. Also, stream Hernández's work with Carpenter and plenty of other performers by streaming episodes with a Peacock subscription.