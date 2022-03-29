The Flash’s Ezra Miller Arrested In Hawaii After Karaoke Incident

Being a celebrity is a tricky thing. While it’s a dream for many of us, being a public figure has its downsides, especially when it comes to break-ups or public transgressions. Justice League star Ezra Miller has had a few controversies over the years, and the 29 year-old actor had recently landed himself back in hot water. Namely because The Flash star was arrested in Hawaii after a karaoke incident.

Ezra Miller is a celebrated actor, who became a name thanks to projects like Perks of Being a Wallflower, as well as his ongoing role in the DC Extended Universe as The Flash. While fans can’t wait to see his long-delayed solo movie, Miller recently made headlines for a conflict that happened IRL. Specifically, they was arrested for disorderly conduct and harassment during a visit to Hawaii. And yes, karaoke was involved.

This report comes to us from the Facebook of the Hawaii Police Department. The post comes with Ezra Miller’s mugshot, and details the incident that ultimately got the Fantastic Beasts actor arrested. On Sunday night (aka Oscars night), South Hilo police were called over a disorderly patron at a bar on the island. Ezra Miller reportedly was that patron, and was yelling obscenities at some other folks at the bar who were participating in karaoke. What’s more, they even tried to grab the microphone from another patron, which is what resulted in a disorderly conduct charge.

As for the harassment charge, that also reportedly happened due to a conflict with another guest of the bar. According to the report, Ezra Miller lunged at a man playing darts, while being asked by the bar owner to calm down. Ultimately the cops were called, which is why the actor was eventually arrested in Hawaii. They would eventually be released on a $500 bail.

As previously mentioned, this isn't the first time Ezra Miller has been the subject of some controversy. Back in 2020, a video of the actor choking a woman circulated online. This also reportedly happened after a conflict at a bar, when fans got pushy with the actor out in public. They'd eventually be escorted out of the establishment, but that history will likely turn a few heads as a result of Miller's recent arrest. There was seemingly no legal fallout to this situation, with the actor continuing to work in both the DCEU and Wizarding World.

Luckily for Ezra Miller, both of the charges from Hawaii aren't all that serious; they wasn't involved in any violent altercations with his fellow patrons. And as such, the ongoing press tour for projects like The Flash and Fantastic Beasts 3 should continue as planned. The latter project has already had its share of controversies, eventually resulting in the firing of Johnny Depp.

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore is currently expected to hit theaters on April 15th, while The Flash will follow suit on June 23rd. In the meantime, check out the 2022 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.