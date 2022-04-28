The Funniest Moments From The Unbearable Weight Of Massive Talent

You ever wonder what a movie starring Nicolas Cage about Nicolas Cage would be like? Yeah, that’s The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent. And I love it.

Nicolas Cage has made some fantastic movies, but his latest flick, The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, where he plays a fictional version of himself , is one of the funniest films not only of 2022, but one of the most hilarious ones that I’ve seen in years. From the moment he stepped onto the screen, I was laughing my ass off.

So today, in honor of his new film, I’m going to go over some of the funniest moments, from start to finish.

The Best Movie Of All Time? Paddington 2

When I first heard that Pedro Pascal, of all people, was going to star alongside Nicolas Cage in The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, I was so excited, as Pascal has been in some amazing films . What I never imagined was the chemistry he and Cage would have, and this was one of my favorite scenes with the two.

Pedro Pascal’s character, Javi, asks Nic’s character what his favorite films are, and Nic asks the same question of Javi. He answers that his number one film of all time is Paddington 2, and when Nic doesn’t believe him, Javi has him watch the film with him. It then cuts to the two of them sobbing at the ending, agreeing that Paddington 2 is the best film ever.

It’s just such a funny moment because you never would expect Paddington 2, of all things, to end up being the best film that an adult has ever seen. Who would have thought a film about a bear would be so lovable?

That Whole LSD Trip

I mean, you can’t help but laugh during this. When Javi and Nic decide to write the script for a movie together, Javi says to Nic that they should take LSD, which is known to be a drug that causes many different kinds of hallucinations and other instances of mania. And, that’s exactly what happens here.

When the two men take the drug, they end up going on a crazy trip that involves them running away from “suspicious” characters, taking crazy car rides, and many other moments that will make you laugh out loud several times.

When Javi Forces Nic To Act - And Then Jump Off A Cliff

The beginning of The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent is about Nic’s character losing his passion for acting after several failed movies and audition attempts, so when he goes to Javi’s home before his official farewell to acting, Javi basically forces him to act out an improvised story.

At first, Nic is adamantly against it, but at Javi’s persistent requests, Nic eats up this story, acting his butt off with Javi in a scene about them needing to get away from killers, before they jump off a cliff as the sun sets over the water. The sudden shift in character from Nic hating acting to embracing it was so funny and had me laughing with joy.

Seeing Nicky Cage As Nic Cage’s Internal Thoughts

There are so many Nic Cage movies out there, and a couple that you should watch before seeing The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, but one character that isn’t even from a Nic Cage movie makes several stops in the film, in the form of Nicky Cage, a parodied version of Nic Cage based on his '90s persona, according to Indie Wire.

This character came from the actor's appearance on the talk show, Wogan, when he was promoting his film, Wild at Heart. Cage walked onto stage and did a somersault, threw money at the audience, and eventually took off his shirt. So, seeing this version of Nicolas Cage as his internal thoughts, personified, throughout this film was so freaking funny. Plus, the fact that he’s so vulgar and loud just makes him even funnier.

The Assignment With The Camera Room In Javi’s Home

When Tiffany Haddish, known for her iconic comedic roles in movies and TV , was announced as part of The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent cast , I knew this film was going to be even funnier than it already was, because I love her, and including her in this scene with Nicolas Cage via an earpiece was just *chef’s kiss* perfect.

At this point in the film, the CIA has caught on that Nic is staying with Javi and the two agents assigned to the case to investigate into him, Vivian and Martin, convince Nic to act as an informant to help them out. Nic is told through an earpiece during a party how to hack into the cameras of the security system so the CIA can look deeper into Javi’s secretive life, and this whole scene is just a mess in the best way possible.

From the moment Nic accidentally touches his face with his poisoned hand, to him passing out, and then to Vivian literally yelling “Action!” into the earpiece to wake him up, it’s just so funny and had me dying with laughter.

The Interrogation Scene With The Fruit Loops

I don’t know what it was in this scene of The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, but it had me chuckling for a good amount of it. In it, Lucas confronts Javi over his relationship with Nic, and how he knows that Nic knows about his involvement in the kidnapping of the politician’s daughter...while Lucas is simply eating a bowl of Fruit Loops.

You know, the cereal. Just casually eating a fruity kids' cereal.

I don’t know why, but even writing about it now cracks me up. It’s literally Lucas just munching on some Fruit Loops while simultaneously threatening his cousin with having to kill Nic or be killed, and I find that as the funniest moment ever. It’s the delivery that makes it so good.

When Javi And Nic Confess Their Platonic Love For Each Other

It’s hard not to love Nicolas Cage after all that he’s done, and that’s exactly what Javi confesses to Nic near the end of the movie.

In The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, both Nic and Javi are after each other - Nic because he thinks Javi is the bad guy, and Javi because his cousin is threatening him - but neither wants to kill the other after the time they’ve spent together. Soon, it comes down to a standoff where they’re both pointing guns at each other.

However, in this moment, they both lament about how much they don’t want to kill the other, going as far as to say “I love you!” and “I love you, too!” Again, it’s not even the lines that are said - it’s the delivery that both Cage and Pascal give us that makes this so freaking funny, because moments later, they are shot at and need to team up to take down Lucas’ associates. The bromance is back in full force - and that platonic love admission was absolutely hilarious.