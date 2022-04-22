The Unbearable Weight Of Massive Talent Cast: Where You’ve Seen The Actors Before

There have been plenty of great meta movies released over the years, with everything from Being John Malkovich to Last Action Hero and even Adaptation coming to mind. Well, now we can add another title to that list with the long-awaited release of The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, the new action comedy from Tom Gormican that features Nicolas Cage playing himself, or at least a fictionalized and over-the-top version of himself.

If you have either seen it, or plan on seeing one of the craziest 2022 movies, you may be wondering exactly where you’ve seen the members of The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent cast before and why they look so familiar. Well, look no further, because we’re about to break it all down now, starting with the man himself: Nicolas Cage.

(Image credit: Lionsgate)

Nicolas Cage (Nick Cage)

No shocker here, but Nicolas Cage shows up in The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent as Nick Cage, a comedic take on himself who appears to be up there with any of the wild characters the Academy Award winner has played in the past. He even shows up as an imaginary character named Nicky Cage, as seen in the film’s red band trailer on YouTube.

Depending on when you started watching movies, you either remember Cage from films like Wild at Heart and Moonstruck, or The Rock and Con Air, or The Wicker Man and Drive Angry. This is just to say that Cage has been in just about and every type of movie there is, which has resulted in the actor appearing in more than 100 movies throughout his career, and it doesn’t look like he’s going to slow down any time soon.

(Image credit: Lionsgate)

Pedro Pascal (Javi Gutierrez)

Pedro Pascal shows up in The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent as Javi Gutierrez, a mysterious billionaire who pays Nick Cage a whopping $1 million to attend his birthday party, but looks can be deceiving.

Although he is one of the actors who has played two different characters in the Law & Order franchise, Pascal is probably best known for his portrayal of Din Djarin, a.k.a. “Mando” on The Mandalorian and later in The Book of Boba Fett. He also appeared on shows where his face is shown, like Game of Thrones, The Good Wife, and Narcos. His film work includes everything from Wonder Woman 1984 to We Can Be Heroes, and Kingsman: The Golden Circle to If Beale Street Could Talk.

(Image credit: Lionsgate)

Neil Patrick Harris (Richard Fink)

Neil Patrick Harris joins The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent cast as Richard Fink, Nick Cage’s agent who convinces him to take the birthday party gig at Javi Gutierrez’s massive estate.

Harris, who got his big break as the titular character on the medical series Doogie Howser, M.D., has gone on to have a successful career in show business, with series like How I Met Your Mother, Glee, A Series of Unfortunate Events, and several others. His film career has been just as notable with Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle, Gone Girl, 8-Bit Christmas, and The Matrix Resurrections, to name only a few.

(Image credit: Lionsgate)

Tiffany Haddish (Vivian)

Taking on the role of Vivian, a CIA agent who tries to convince Nick Cage to provide information on Javi Gutierrez in The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, is Tiffany Haddish.

For the better part of the past decade it has been almost impossible to escape Tiffany Haddish, as the comedian-turned-actress has appeared in everything from Keanu to Girls Trip and Like a Boss to Bad Trip, and everything in between. And, that’s even before you factor in shows like The Carmichael Show, The Last O.G., and Tuca & Bertie. Haddish is set to star in the upcoming Haunted Mansion reboot.

(Image credit: Lionsgate)

Ike Barinholtz (Martin)

Ike Barinholtz shows up in The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent as Martin, another CIA operative hoping to use Nick Cage as an inside source for an ongoing investigation into Javi Gutierrez’s dealings.

Best known for his portrayal of Morgan Tookers on The Mindy Project, Barinholtz has also had notable roles on shows like Eastbound & Down, Bless the Harts, Madtv, and The Afterparty, which also featured co-star Tiffany Haddish. His film work includes The Disaster Artist, Neighbors, and Blockers.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Alessandra Mastronardi (Gabriela)

Taking on the role of Gabriela in The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent is Alessandra Mastronardi.

Throughout her career, Mastronardi has appeared in movies like To Rome with Love, The Fifth Wheel, and Lost in Florence, as well as shows like Titanic: Blood and Steel, Medici, and Master of None, where she played Dev’s (Aziz Ansari) love interest Francesca in the Netflix show’s second season.

(Image credit: Sony Pictures)

Jacob Scipio (Carlos)

Jacob Scipio shows up in The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent as Carlos, one of Javi’s trusted henchmen.

If Scipio looks familiar it is probably because of his portrayal of Armando Aretas in Bad Boys for Life, a character who provided for quite the revelation in the 2020 buddy cop movie. His other film roles include The Outpost, Without Remorse, and Last Looks. He will soon appear in two of the most anticipated action movies in recent memory — Batgirl and The Expendables 4.

(Image credit: Lionsgate)

Lily Sheen (Addy)

Taking on the role of Addy, Nick Cage’s daughter in The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, is Lily Sheen, the daughter of Kate Beckinsale and Michael Sheen.

Over the years, Sheen has appeared in movies like Everybody’s Fine, Click, and Underworld: Evolution, in which she played a younger version of her mother’s character, Selene.

(Image credit: Prime Video)

Sharon Horgan (Olivia)

Sharon Horgan shows up in The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent as Olivia, Nick Cage’s ex-wife.

To some, Horgan will be most recognizable for her portrayal of Sharon Morris on the romantic comedy series, Catastrophe, which she also wrote and created alongside co-star Rob Delaney. Her other TV credits include Pulling, Women on the Verge, and Disenchantment, to name a few. Her film credits include Game Night, How to Build a Girl, Dating Amber, and Death of a Superhero.

(Image credit: Lionsgate)

Paco León (Lucas Gutierrez)

Paco León takes on the role of Lucas Gutierrez, one of Javi’s closest allies who doesn’t trust Nick Cage in The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent.

Throughout his career, León has appeared in mostly Spanish films like Queens, Kiki, Love to Love, and 7 Años, as well as a list of TV shows that includes Blowing Kisses, The House of Flowers, and Arde Madrid, to name only a few.

This is just a portion of The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent cast as there is no point in ruining some of those big surprises for those who have yet to watch the movie. If you want even more of the man of the hour, check out some of Nicolas Cage’s best (and worst) movies.