The Hilarious Outtake Joke Colin Jost Made About Channing Tatum And Wife Scarlett Johansson When He Showed Up On The Set Of Fly Me To The Moon

There’s been a surge of good romantic comedies hitting the 2024 movie release schedule , and one of them starred none other than Scarlett Johansson and Channing Tatum. The two have spoken fondly of one another and seemed to have a good time on set, but that was even more true when Johansson’s husband Colin Jost was on set with them. In fact, apparently, he’s even responsible for some “funny” stuff that ended up hitting the cutting room floor.

If you’ve seen Fly Me To The Moon, you may remember that Jost does appear in the movie in a small cameo. He plays a clueless senator, but it wasn’t his wife’s idea to have him appear in the movie. That honor goes to director Greg Berlanti, who told USA Today he asked if Jost could show up on set. He was very happy with what the funnyman brought to the the table. If only more could have made the movie…

[Jost] was such a treat. I got to know him socially through Scarlett, and I was the one begging, 'Will he just come in?’ Colin had everybody in stitches; there are a lot of outtakes. There’s a very funny one where he looks at Scarlett and Channing and says, ‘Is something going on between you guys?’ All this off-the-cuff stuff that was really funny.

It sounds like it was a good problem to have. When someone is so dang funny you have multiple post-credits sequences or outtakes, a good director will be able to pick and choose the best stuff to put into the movie. Or also, sometimes, whether due to time or continuity restrictions, some of the best stuff doesn't even make the movie and will show up later in bonus content for potential DVD or streaming releases.

Regardless, even without Berlanti’s comment, it’s very clear having the SNL star around on set was a big freaking positive. In fact, Channing Tatum even said earlier this year that having Jost around was just awesome, because they never get the chance to really work together. Tatum also noted being funny is “so hard” and he “admire[s]” Jost so much for being able to just turn the funny on.

Which leads me to the question: Could Colin Jost and Scarlett Johansson star in a comedy together sometime down the line? Clearly they can mix the business and personal stuff in small doses, but I’d be interested to see them actually star in a whole movie at some point. For now, all we have is Fly Me To The Moon.

Speaking of the movie though, Fly Me To The Moon can be streamed with an Apple TV+ subscription this weekend (December6) if you want to see Jost bring the funny and enjoy what is expected to be the streaming service's big holiday movie release this year.