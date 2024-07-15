Scarlett Johansson Talks Filming Her Fly Me To The Moon Cameo With Colin Jost, Which Channing Tatum Calls ‘One Of My Favorite Parts In The Movie’
They are so adorable together.
Over the weekend, the draw of the star-power duo of Scarlett Johansson and Channing Tatum convinced audiences to check out Fly Me to the Moon, where the former played a marketing executive hired by NASA to fake the moon landing, just in case the latter failed in his mission. When director Greg Berlanti stopped by the ReelBlend podcast to discuss Fly Me to the Moon, he gushed about Johansson and Tatum’s natural chemistry, and how they’d push each other to make their scenes sharper and more comedic. And he also told me that it wasn’t Johansson’s idea to include the movie’s most celebrated cameo – none other than Johansson’s famous husband, Saturday Night Live star Colin Jost.
Jost appears in Fly Me to the Moon as a U.S. senator who is being wooed to help secure funding for the moon landing, which had become relatively controversial (and expensive). The Fly Me to the Moon trailers sell the aspect of the moon landing possibly not succeeding, with Scarlett Johansson’s character bringing in a movie director (Jim Rash) to stage the landing as a backup plan, in case NASA couldn’t make it to the lunar surface. Given the fact that Johansson and Jost share a scene together in Fly Me to the Moon, I asked her about sharing the screen with her husband, and what he was like as a scene partner. With tongue planted firmly in cheek, Johansson told CinemaBlend:
Scarlett Johansson has hosted Saturday Night Live six times, and made it known during her most recent monologue that she met the love of her life on the show. Colin Jost hosts the Weekend Update portion of the show, reading fake news headlines with his co-star, comedian Michael Che. Because Jost isn’t a prolific actor, he doesn’t get the chance to act opposite Johansson, as she points out. But as they continued to discuss his cameo, Channing Tatum said that the SNL pressure cooker prepares Jost for anything, and went on to tell CinemaBlend:
Fly Me to the Moon got off to a slow start at the box office this past weekend, where the story was the success of the horror film Longlegs, which landed at No. 2 behind the behemoth of Despicable Me 4. We will see if word-of-mouth, or a lack of comedies, helps Fly Me to find some long legs (sorry) and keep pulling in audiences looking for a laugh.
Sean O’Connell is a journalist and CinemaBlend’s Managing Editor. Having been with the site since 2011, Sean interviewed myriad directors, actors and producers, and created ReelBlend, which he proudly cohosts with Jake Hamilton and Kevin McCarthy. And he's the author of RELEASE THE SNYDER CUT, the Spider-Man history book WITH GREAT POWER, and an upcoming book about Bruce Willis.