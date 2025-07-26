Sophie Turner Wore A Gorgeous Yellow Dress To A Wedding That Was ‘Giving Major Kate Hudson In How To Lose A Guy In Ten Days’ Energy

For years, viewers watched Sophie Turner wear medieval attire as part of the cast of Game of Thrones. Of course, the fan-favorite actress (who's now sporting blonde hair) has a greater sense of style in real life. The Emmy nominee’s latest fashion moment involved her wearing a gorgeous yellow dress to a wedding. With that, a fan said was “giving major Kate Hudson in How to Lose a Guy in Ten Days” vibes, and I can't disagree.

To quote a Coldplay song, “It was all yellow” at Sophie Turner’s friend’s wedding. While the happy bride dazzled the venue in white, her team of bridesmaids, including Turner, all wore a variety of yellow dresses. Take a look at the gorgeous actress' Instagram post, which shows her posing with her pals at her friend’s wedding:

A post shared by S O P H I E T U R N E R (@sophiet) A photo posted by on

Everyone looked like they were having the time of their lives at that wedding. The troll doll wedding cake, the long table of desserts, and the fun-looking guest interactions collectively conveyed a playful, enchanted vibe for the wedding.

All of that aside, there’s no doubt that Sophie Turner’s bridesmaid dress is completely picturesque. The yellow butter Irena midi dress by Natalie Rolt is a silk design, with a plunging neckline and thin halter straps tied behind her neck. This fit makes Turner look like she stepped out of a modern-day fairy tale.

I wouldn't be surprised if some rom-com fans were thinking Turner's fit seemed familiar. IG user @yasmeenleeee pointed out the movie you may be thinking of:

YOUR DRESS IS GIVING KATE HUDSON FROM HOW TO LOOSE A GUY IN TEN DAYS💛🔥👏

Yes, that’s hands-down the energy I was getting from Sophie Turner’s gorgeous dress! In the New York-set rom-com, Kate Hudson’s character, Andie, wears a butter-yellow silk dress in a scene that sees her and her date, Benjamin, attend a company ball together. If you need a refresher, here’s a photo from the scene in which Andie makes her debut in the memorable ball dress:

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

The red-carpet-worthy movie gown helps make that scene in How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days (which is streamable with a Paramount+ subscription) very memorable. While Benjamin was originally pursuing Andie all in the name of a bet, one could argue that he truly started to feel for her after seeing her in that gown. (Given that Andie looked like a dream in yellow, how could he not?)

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Paramount Plus: from $7.99 a month/$79.99 a year

Check out Paramount+ for plenty of excellent rom-coms, including How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days. Get the Essential plan or go ad-free. Also, get double the catalog via Showtime through the Premium plan, which starts from $12.99 a month. Customers can also receive 12 months for the price of 10 by way of the annual plan.

Funny enough, the co-lead lead of the 2003 rom-com, Matthew McConaughey, recreated the movie’s poster alongside his wife, Camila Alves, for their Pantalones Tequila brand. And, as part of that, Alves donned that same yellow dress, and she sported it well.

The sight of Sophie Turner channeling Kate Hudson vibes is just too sweet, and I'm glad this turned out to be something of an unintended homage to a great rom-com. Now, if the wedding reception featured karaoke and Turner sang “You’re So Vain,” then she would have completed her How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days tribute (sans the romantic drama and more celebratory champagne).