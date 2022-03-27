The Hunger Games: The Best Katniss And Peeta Moments From The Movies

The Hunger Games movies dominated the 2010s. For four consecutive years they were a major event for fans of Suzanne Collins original book series and the movies. We watched Katniss Everdeen (Jennifer Lawrence) go from girl from District 12 just trying to survive to leader of the rebellion. We also watched as Katniss fell in love with her fellow District 12 tribute mate Peeta Mellark (Josh Hutcherson). Katniss and Peeta went on to become many fans' favorite boy baker and Mockingjay. It’s been a decade since we first met the movies’ version of Katniss and Peeta, but they still have a place in our shipper hearts.

The Hunger Games movies showed us even more why Katniss and Peeta were such a good pair. The movies reminded us how they effortlessly balanced each other. He was the heart and charm, and she was the spirit and determination, and together they made a great team in the arena and out of it. It took all four movies before they finally got together, but it was worth the wait. Looking back at all four of The Hunger Games movies, Katniss and Peeta had plenty of great moments. From the extremely romantic scenes to heartfelt talks to gut-wrenching twists, let’s look back at some of the best Katniss and Peeta moments from The Hunger Games movies.

(Image credit: Lionsgate)

Katniss And Peeta Bond In A Cave (The Hunger Games)

In The Hunger Games, Peeta gets injured in the games and Katniss and he camp out in a cave, as she helps nurse him back to health. This happens after the rules change to allow two victors if they come from the same district. This is the first time that Katniss and Peeta reunite since the games began. This is also where Katniss and Peeta share their first kiss, real and fake. While in the cave, Peeta makes it known that his fake crush was very much a real one.

This is such a great Katniss and Peeta moment because it’s where their relationship and bond begin to get stronger. Peeta is able to be vulnerable with Katniss, and she’s able to take a moment and see how much he really cares about her. The cave is where they truly begin to need each other to survive.

(Image credit: Lionsgate)

Peeta Shows Kindness To Katniss With Bread (The Hunger Games)

Before becoming part of the Hunger Games, Peeta and Katniss’ most significant moment is when he threw bread to her while she was starving. This is a small act of kindness, but it means a lot to both of them. While in the cave, Peeta sees the moment as something he regrets. He wishes he did more for her at that moment. For Katniss, she’s always been grateful for that bread and his kindness. In The Hunger Games books, it’s a moment that Katniss often references because it’s an event that makes her feel more drawn to Peeta, and it’s a kindness that she hasn’t really known in her life.

One of Peeta’s greatest strengths is his generosity and this moment helps Katniss see that in him and eventually fall for the boy who gave her bread. It’s basically the moment that puts their whole love story in motion.

(Image credit: Lionsgate)

Peeta Almost Dies (Catching Fire)

Anyone with eyes could see that Peeta was madly in love with Katniss. However, her true feelings for him were a little ambiguous. In Catching Fire, when Peeta accidentally hits a force field while in the Hunger Games for a second time, the electric shock causes his heart to stop. Finnick (Sam Claflin) steps in and performs CPR to get Peeta’s heart beating again.

Later, Finnick brings up this moment as the moment when he knew Katniss really did love Peeta. I think this is the moment that most people knew it wasn’t an act. She was genuinely devastated when she thought Peeta died. This made it even more heartbreaking when Peeta is eventually captured at the end of the movie and tortured by President Snow (Donald Sutherland).

(Image credit: Lionsgate)

Real Or Not Real? (Mockingjay Part 2)

Most of Mockingjay Part 1 involves Katniss only seeing Peeta as he’s being interviewed by Caesar (Stanley Tucci) while his physical and mental health declines. Once Katniss and Peeta are reunited in Mockingjay Part 1, he’s been completely brainwashed against her. The majority of Mockingjay Part 2 involves Peeta trying to figure out what parts of his memories are real and which ones are fake.

He often asks Katniss to confirm a real memory by saying real or not real. At the end of Mockingjay Part 2 , he asks Katniss to confirm if she really loves him by saying real or not real. She says real. This is a great Katniss and Peeta moment because it’s not this grand big romantic movie moment, it’s a simple confirmation. It fits who Katniss is and their love story. Fans are then treated to seeing that they do get a bittersweet happy ending with a family. Fans also get some closure by knowing that whatever comes next for Katniss and Peeta , they’ll face it together.

(Image credit: Lionsgate)

Peeta And Katniss Bond After Starting Their Fake Romance (The Hunger Games)

Back to the first Hunger Games movie, Peeta tells Caesar about his crush on Katniss, Katniss gets angry because she thinks it makes her look weak. Haymitch (Woody Harrelson) points out that this story helps them win over people to support them. Later that night, Peeta and Katniss talk, really talk, for what feels like the first time. It’s also the night before the Hunger Games begins.

It’s a simple moment that shows who they both are as people, because Peeta talks about not wanting to let the game destroy him, and Katniss says that’s not an option for her. It’s the first time that they let their guards down and begin their friendship. It could be the beginning and the end of their friendship because one or both could die tomorrow.

(Image credit: Lionsgate)

Peeta Wants To Die For Katniss (Catching Fire)

Most of Catching Fire revolved around Katniss trying to ensure that Peeta is the one who lives if only one of them makes it back to District 12. However, Peeta reminds Katniss that her family needs her. He also says that if she dies, there is no one left that he cares about. He also says that no one needs him, but plenty of people need her.

It’s a sad moment because it shows how little Peeta values his own life, but Katniss shows him that he’s needed because she says she needs him. It’s another unexpected vulnerable moment from Katniss that highlights her true feelings for Peeta. They also share one of their most passionate kisses after this conversation.

(Image credit: Lionsgate)

The First Kiss That Starts The Victors Tour (Catching Fire)

When Catching Fire starts off, Peeta and Katniss have barely spoken since winning the Hunger Games, but now need to act like they’ve been happily together this whole time. When they exit their homes to put on a show, they clumsily fall and Katniss turns it into a romantic moment by planting a surprise kiss on Peeta.

This moment helps highlight one of Peeta and Katniss’s biggest dilemmas: they’re constantly blending the real with the fake, which causes the lines to blur. Katniss, viewers, and Peeta don’t know if she kissed him because she wanted to kiss him or because it looked good on camera. Most likely she wanted to believe she did it for the camera, but deep down, she probably wanted to kiss him.