The Hunger Games Prequel Has Brought In A Stellar Game Of Thrones Star

Seven years ago, the main Hunger Games film series closed out with Mockingjay — Part 2, but in late 2023, moviegoers will have the opportunity to return to Panem, albeit in the past rather than following the events of the first four movies. The film adaptation of Suzanne Collins’ prequel novel The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes has been putting together its cast over the last few months, and today brings word that Game of Thrones star Peter Dinklage has been added to the lineup.

Peter Dinklage will star in The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes as Casca Highbottom, dean of the Academy, the most prestigious school in Panem’s Capitol. Director Francis Lawrence, who previously helmed the latter three Hunger Games movies, said the following in an official statement about Dinklage’s involvement in the prequel:

Dean Highbottom is one of the most powerful people in Snow’s life. As the austere and vindictive face of the games, he sets the rules that will determine every aspect of Coriolanus’s fate. I’m thrilled that Peter will be bringing him to life.

Nathan Kahane, president of Lionsgate’s Motion Picture Group, also said that Peter Dinklage will “bring a formidable, charismatic authority to the important role” of Casca Highbottom. No spoilers here for those who haven’t read The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes and want to go into the movie as freshly as possible, but Highbottom’s role is indeed important, not just to this story, but the deeper Hunger Games mythology. So while we obviously don’t know exactly how much screen time Dinklage will have in this upcoming movie, don’t count on it being a cameo.

