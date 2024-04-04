The Matrix 5 Isn’t Helmed By The Wachowskis, And Fans Are Sounding Off On Social Media

Every so often a science fiction title arrives in theaters and changes the film world forever. The Matrix is definitely in that category, as it's been imitated countless times and is considered one of the best sci-fi movies of all time. It was recently revealed that The Matrix 5 is in development, and that it would be directed by filmmaker/writer Drew Goddard. This is the first installment of the franchise without the Wachowskis at the helm, and fans are sounding off on social media about this choice.

The beloved franchise recently returned thanks to The Matrix Resurrections, which was released in in theaters in 2021, as well as streaming with a Max subscription. The movie took aim at the way IPs are used by studios, which is why the news that another sequel is coming without the Wachowskis directing. Folks are sounding off on Twitter about this choice, with some critics using footage from the last movie to share their disappointment. Check it out below:

"Drew Goddard will direct a new Matrix film"

I mean, that really says it all. In many ways it felt like The Matrix Resurrections was criticizing the industry, and even that new movie itself. The villain was Neil Patrick Harris' The Analyst, as well as 20th Century Fox itself. And now the studio is once again bringing the franchise back.

While the Wachowskis will serve as executive producers on The Matrix 5, longtime fans aren't happy that neither of them are directing the upcoming sci-fi project. One fan tweeted out a response to this news, which reads:

If it isn't made by a trans person then it isn't technically The Matrix, it's just sparkling cyberpunk.

Indeed, the entire Matrix franchise has been seen as a trans allegory as years have passed, especially once the Wachowskis both came out as trangender. And that's why having another director behind the camera has gotten such a strong reaction online.

On the flipside, some cinephiles out there are defending Drew Goddard's choice to take on the directing gig. One fan theorized he wanted to get in better with Warner Bros. as they tweeted:

me, a drew goddard fan, trying to explain that he had no choice but to make a shitty matrix movie for warner bros because it was the only way for him to get out of director jail after bad times at the el royale (great movie) flopped

Another fan quoted The Matrix Resurrections while making commentary about Warner Bros. decision to keep the franchise going without Lana or Lilly Wachowski at the helm. As this tweet reads:

They took your story, something that meant so much to people like me, and turned it into something trivial. That's what The Matrix does. It weaponizes every idea. Every dream.

Clearly emotions related to the beloved sci-fi franchise are strong, especially given the messaging of the movies. The ending of The Matrix Resurrections left things open for more storytelling, but folks assumed that would happen with more oversight from the Wachowskis.

It's unclear when The Matrix 5 will hit theaters, but the franchise is streaming on Max. While we wait for more information, check the 2024 movie release dates.