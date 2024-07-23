'The Matrix Changed My Life:' Keanu Reeves Gets Emotional While Candidly Opening Up About Its 25th Anniversary And Impact

Every so often a blockbuster will come around that changed the film world forever. The Matrix is definitely in that category, and is considered one of the best sci-fi movies of all time. The Wachowskis debuted new cutting-edge technology that would be emulated in countless future movies, and the title eventually grew into a full-blown franchise. Keanu Reeves recently got emotional while candidly opening up about its 25th anniversary and impact, saying "The Matrix changed my life." Lets break it all down.

The Matrix, (which can be streamed with a Netflix subscription) hit theaters back in 1999, and was a game changer for both Reeves and the film industry as a whole. During a recent appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, the 59 year-old actor reflected on some of his movie's milestones. While reminiscing about the OG Matrix film, he got choked up and shared:

The Matrix changed my life. And then, over these years, it’s changed so many other peoples’ lives in really positive and great ways. So, as an artist, you hope for that when you get to do a film or tell a story. And so when you say these years and the amount of people that I’ve met who have said to me and been touched by The Matrix in such a positive way [pauses] it’s the best.

There you have it. It sounds like The Matrix has a very special place in the heart of Keanu Reeves. Not only because it was a huge professional achievement, but because of how many lives have been affected by that sci-fi epic. What a class act.

Reeves' comments about the sci-fi movie make a great deal of sense. The 1990 original was a hugely popular movie, and as years went by fans noticed that The Matrix was also a trans allegory. Visionaries The Wachowskis both came out as transgender women, and have since reflected on how their identity ultimately influenced the direction and writing of the iconic blockbuster.

While movie stars can often be treated to fame and fortune as a result of their work, they're also artists who are hoping to emotionally touch audiences. And that's seemingly a big reason why Reeves feels so strongly for The Matrix franchise as a whole. You can check out his interview with Colbert below to see how emotional he is talking about the sci-fi property.

"The Matrix" Changed My Life - Keanu Reeves Shares Fond Memories Of His Most Iconic Films - YouTube Watch On

Reeves' love for the franchise likely influenced his decision to return as Neo in the new sequel The Matrix Resurrections (which can be streamed with a Max subscription). While that new movie did well critically, it was a box office disappointment.

A fifth Matrix movie is in development, marking the first installment without either of The Wachowskis at the helm. It's unclear who will make up the cast of that film, and if Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss will be back. Still, it's hard to imagine the franchise without Neo. While we wait for more information, check out the 2025 movie release dates.