The Matrix Resurrections Is Definitely Rated R, In Case Anyone Was Concerned

When news of the fourth Matrix film Resurrections hit the press, fans immediately began speculating on the sequel’s rating. While every film in the original trilogy is rated R, the 90’s and early 2000’s were a different time. Modern film studios can be hesitant to saddle their big-budget blockbusters with an R rating, lest they lose out on ticket sales. Fortunately, sci-fi fans can now breathe a sigh of relief: The Matrix Resurrections is officially rated R.

Films rated PG-13 tend to generate higher revenue at the box office. It’s why so many blockbusters shoot for the sweet spot between the family-friendly PG and the decidedly more mature R. Some fans feel that this form of censorship can lead to lackluster films. In the case of The Matrix Resurrections, many fans were concerned that the movie would be rated PG-13, losing the R-rated edge of the previous installments. According to new information from the MPAA , however, Matrix fans are in luck: Resurrections will indeed be rated R. Here’s the full rating description:

Rated R for violence and some language.

The first three Matrix films were rated R for similar reasons, so it’s probably safe to assume that the new movie will include the series’ signature futuristic violence. The first Matrix revolutionized special effects, so there’s no telling what could happen in Resurrections. After all, film technology has advanced quite rapidly in the two decades since Neo first limboed under some bullets. What will the 2021 version of that scene look like? Fans will just have to wait and see.

The special effects of The Matrix Resurrections aren’t the only unknown aspect of the film. No official plot details have been released, but that mystery has only spurred fan speculation . So far, one of the only clues has been delivered by the notoriously cryptic Keanu Reeves, a.k.a Neo. He apparently told IndieWire that Resurrections would not delve into the past. What else is there to explore but the future? This could be easier said than done, considering that main protagonists Neo and Trinity (Carrie-Anne Moss) ended the trilogy in a rather final way. Given the series' established background of virtual reality and the title of the fourth film, however, it’s not too far-out to presume that the writers found a way to bring their heroes back to life.