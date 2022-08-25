The MonsterVerse Has Taken Yet Another Titan-Sized Step Forward

After the huge success of 2021’s Godzilla vs. Kong, it didn’t take long for Warner Bros. to secure co-writer/director Adam Wingard for a sequel . This year has been particularly good to that project, as one huge leap saw this untitled sequel dated to be released in March 2024. Now another Titan-sized forward has been taken with this upcoming movie , as the next MonsterVerse movie has officially started filming!

Per an announcement made by Legendary Pictures , the follow-up to Godzilla vs. Kong is now underway in Queensland, Australia. Mixing a cast of familiar and fresh faces, this new adventure is still somewhat of a mystery. Though we do have some more clues as to what exactly is going on, as the press release announcing the start of production did include the following synopsis:

This latest entry follows up the explosive showdown of Godzilla vs. Kong with an all-new cinematic adventure, pitting the almighty Kong and the fearsome Godzilla against a colossal undiscovered threat hidden within our world, challenging their very existence – and our own. The epic new film will delve further into the histories of these Titans, their origins and the mysteries of Skull Island and beyond, while uncovering the mythic battle that helped forge these extraordinary beings and tied them to humankind forever.

Even more exciting than the plot for this new MonsterVerse installment is the roster of new and returning actors that will branch out this expansion of the Godzilla and Kong mythos.

The untitled Godvilla vs. Kong sequel is set to release in theaters on March 15, 2024. In the meantime, you can revisit the MonsterVerse in its entirety if you’re an HBO Max subscriber ; as several of those films are currently streaming on that particular platform.

More to come…