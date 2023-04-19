Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire: Release Date And Other Things We Know So Far

While many studios have attempted to build a cinematic universe in the style of the MCU, the most successful outside of Marvel has to be Warner Bros.' Monsterverse, which began with Godzilla, followed up with Kong: Skull Island, and eventually gave us its version of The Avengers with Godzilla vs. Kong. How the franchise would top that was a big question, but we now know how they'll try. Check out the title reveal teaser video up top.

Godzilla Vs. Kong 2's Title And Plot

Warner Bros. and Legendary Pictures have revealed the title of the newest entry in the franchise as Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire. With that came a brief synopsis of what the film will be about. While the last movie primarily set Kong and Godzilla against each other, the new film will see them join forces against some new threat that will apparently be so great it will take them both to overcome it.

The teaser video revealing the title is interesting. It seems to show both Godzilla and Kong as dead. Part of a boneyard, apparently caused by some other monstrous thing. Whether this creature is part of previous Godzilla or Kong lore, or something new, we'll have to wait and see.

The Cast Of Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire

Some of the human cast of Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire was also confirmed. Rebecca Hall, Bryan Tyree Henry, and Kaylee Hottle will all reprise their roles from Godzilla vs. Kong. In addition, Dan Stevens, Fala Chen, and Rachel House are all set to join the franchise in unspecified roles.

Godzilla Vs. Kong's Director Is Returning With A New Screenwriter

Adam Wingard, who directed Godzilla vs. Kong, will return to direct the new film, the first to return to the franchise. The screenplay is being handled by Simon Barrett, who previously handled the script for other Wingard films, including the 2016 Blair Witch reboot and You're Next. One has to wonder if we will see stronger horror elements in Godzilla x Kong than we have seen in other parts of the franchise.

Godzilla vs. Kong was a pretty massive hit when it was released in March of 2021. It was one of the first movies to be released simultaneously in theaters and on HBO Max as part of WB's plan to release all 2021 films direct to streaming due to the global pandemic. Despite the fact that it was available to a lot of viewers at home, Godzilla vs. Kong still did over $100 million at the domestic box office, nearly as much as the previous entry in the franchise, Godzilla: King of the Monsters, and globally Godzilla vs. Kong outperformed the movie.

Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire is set to open in theaters on March 15, 2024. Based on that date we should expect production will be getting underway very shortly. Based on the previous film's success expectations for this one, which won't need to deal with pandemic issues, are likely quite high.