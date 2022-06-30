Godzilla Vs. Kong's Sequel Has Taken Another Titan-Sized Step Forward

A little over a year after the release of Godzilla vs. Kong, the MonsterVerse is gearing up to continue on several fronts. Among the franchise’s upcoming projects is its fifth cinematic entry, i.e. the Godzilla vs. Kong sequel. While we’re still in the dark on the circumstances that will lead to the towering reptile and gigantic gorilla colliding again, the next MonsterVerse movie has taken a Titans-sized step forward by scoring a release date.

If you’re looking to return to the MonsterVerse specifically in a theatrical setting, then make note of March 15, 2024. That’s when Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Entertainment have slotted Godzilla vs. Kong 2’s release, making it the second MonsterVerse movie to be released in the month March, following Kong: Skull Island and Godzilla vs. Kong. Godzilla and Godzilla: King of the Monsters, on the other hand, were both May releases. So far Godzilla vs. Kong 2 is the only movie slated for March 15, 2024, but you can sure that will change at some point.

Word of a Godzilla vs. Kong followed-up emerged less than a month after Godzilla vs. Kong premiered. At the time, it was reported that Son of Kong was the main story idea being floated, but since then, it’s become clear that the next MonsterVerse movie will be more of a direct sequel. Godzilla vs. Kong marked the first time the title characters ever crossed over in a Hollywood movie, but their first cinematic interaction in general was in the 1962 Japanese flick King Kong vs. Godzilla.

Warner Bros. and Legendary are keeping tight-lipped on Godzilla vs. Kong 2 story details, but Adam Wingard, who helmed Godzilla vs. Kong, will be sitting back in the director’s chair for the sequel. It was also revealed in May that Dan Stevens, who previously worked with Wingard in The Guest, will star in the upcoming movie. With Godzilla vs. Kong 2 expected to begin filming in Australia soon, we should be hearing who will be joining Stevens in the sequel’s cast in the coming weeks.

As mentioned earlier, Godzilla vs. Kong 2 isn’t the only upcoming MonsterVerse project to look forward to. Over on Netflix, an anime-style series called Skull Island is on the way that will follow a group of people shipwrecked on the island that King Kong once called. There’s also a yet-to-be-titled live-action series in the works for Apple TV+ that will feature Godzilla. This story will follow a family uncovering its buried secrets and a legacy tied to the Monarch organization.

CinemaBlend will continue passing along major updates on Godzilla vs. Kong 2’s development, but in the meantime, you can catch up on the previous MonsterVerse movies with your HBO Max subscription.