Ryan Reynolds Gives Cryptic Update On Deadpool 3

Deadpool 3 has hit quite a few bumps on the road to theaters. With the second installment released back in 2018, it’s been four years since fans have been treated to another round of Wade Wilson's antics. And after star and producer Ryan Reynolds hinted at a possible break from acting, fans became concerned that the Deadpool hiatus would last even longer. Luckily, Ryan Reynolds isn’t ready to throw in the towel just yet.

At a promotional event for his film Red Notice, Ryan Reynolds provided an update on the long-awaited Deadpool 3. He couldn’t reveal much, but progress is definitely being made . He told Variety :

Plugging away. Can't really comment on that, but hopefully soon though.

While that cryptic response must be frustrating for Deadpool fans, it’s part and parcel of the Marvel creative process. The franchise is notoriously tight-lipped when it comes to production details and plot points, so Ryan Reynolds probably isn’t allowed to give away anything except for a confirmation that the movie is still happening . Which is a relief in and of itself, considering all of the turbulence going on behind the scenes.

Disney acquired the Marvel Cinematic Universe when it purchased most of 21st Century Fox’s assets in 2019. The studio shuffle affected most of the Marvel properties, including the Deadpool series, a saga famous for its decidedly R-rated brand of humor and action . With family-friendly Disney producing Deadpool 3, fans were worried that the House of Mouse would sanitize the Merc with the Mouth or shelve the project all together. Stir Covid-19 into the mix, and you have a perfect recipe for film delays. To add fuel to the fire, Disney just shifted its entire release schedule . Movies like Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania all had their premiere dates pushed back, with the latter not hitting theaters until 2023.

Ryan Reynolds has also been juggling a slew of other projects. The Canadian native released three films in 2021: the video game love letter Free Guy with Jodie Comer, the action romp Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard with Samuel L. Jackson, and the upcoming thriller Red Notice for Netflix. He also just wrapped filming on Spirited, a modern musical update on A Christmas Carol with Will Ferrell and Octavia Spencer. With such a full plate, it’s not surprising that Ryan Reynolds needs a break before committing to Deadpool 3. Hopefully, he’ll be able to give fans a more concrete update on Deadpool 3 before getting some R & R.

Red Notice will be available to stream on Netflix on Friday, November 12. Ryan Reynolds stars alongside fellow superheroes Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson of Black Adam and Gal Gadot of Wonder Woman.