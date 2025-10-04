The Rock Explains Why He Doesn’t Considering The Smashing Machine As A ‘Fight Movie’
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s latest feature film has finally arrived, as The Smashing Machine hit theaters this past week. The movie, which is directed by Josh Safdie, centers on mixed martial arts fighter Mark Kerr, a legend within the world of professional fighting. Johnson has been enthusiastic while promoting the flick, which has been a passionate project of his. On the surface, this biopic may seem like a run-of-the-mill sports film, but Johnson has a take on why it’s much more than a “fight movie.”
Based on the trailers for The Smashing Machine, it seems evident that Benny Safdie, Dwayne Johnson and co. put a lot of work into the fight scenes. (I personally can’t wait to see those bouts play out on the big screen myself.) However, there’s more to the film than what happens with Mark Kerr inside the ring. Johnson caught up with Deadline at the film’s premiere in LA, and he revealed how he views it as a whole:
What The Rock is saying is that he and his collaborators didn’t limit themselves to the more athletic aspect of Mark Kerr’s story. Everyone involved also seemed interested in making a nuanced movie that would capture numerous aspects of Kerr’s life in addition to his career. That was a smart move, as many of the best sports-centric films go that route, with Martin Scorsese’s Raging Bull being a prime example of such a layered film. Like Jake LaMotta’s story, Kerr’s is also filled with ups and downs, as Rock explained:
As an MMA fighter, Kerr saw his share of wins but, as indicated above, he also saw his share of losses (both in and outside of the ring). Kerr’s personal life was also marked by health issues, including a struggle with addiction. His occasionally tumultuous relationship with former wife Dawn Staples has also been much discussed. The Rock and co. had the privilege of actually having Kerr on set as well, and the experience was incredibly meaningful for The Smashing Machine’s leading man, given Kerr’s journey:
The Rock really committed to the work from a physical standpoint and, as hard as it may be to believe, the already-fit star actually put on more muscle for his role. Co-lead Emily Blunt (who plays Staples) said “jaws dropped” when people saw Johnson’s physical transformation. He even injured his elbow while filming a particularly intense scene in which he had to break his way through some doors. (Talk about a person suffering for their art.)
In all seriousness, though, Dwayne Johnson seems to have relished his experience helping to tell Mark Kerr’s story. Johnson previously explained that working on the film even helped him process some of his own past struggles. Considering all of that, I wouldn’t be surprised if audiences were to leave the theater after seeing Smashing Machine feeling as though they witnessed a cathartic experience. Don’t get me wrong, fight scenes are great, but the more intimate, life-related moments in a sports film can be even more powerful.
Check out The Smashing Machine – one of the biggest titles on the 2025 movie schedule – in theaters now. Also, keep your eye on upcoming A24 movies, as there are still some primo titles to arrive before the end of the year.
