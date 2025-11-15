Dwayne Johnson Recalls Meeting With Christopher Nolan After He Praised His Smashing Machine Performance, And Does Someone Have A Tissue?

It’s not unusual for either Dwayne Johnson or Christopher Nolan to make headlines whenever they have new movies being released. However, rarely, if ever, do someone read those two names in the same sentence. And yet here we are, in a world where Nolan is praising Johnson’s performance in The Smashing Machine, calling it the best performance of the year. If that leaves you speechless, then the meeting Nolan and Johnson had after the former delivered those remarks will really make you want to grab a tissue

Johnson’s The Smashing Machine, in which he plays UFC fighter Mark Kerr, marks a rare dramatic departure for the actor. While the movie hasn't been a box office hit, Johnson’s performance has struck a chord with a number of viewers, including Nolan. The British filmmaker praised The Rock's emotional turn during a screening held amid the Benny Safdie-helmed sports biopic's opening weekend. Speaking with Variety, Johnson reflected on being in the audience when Nolan said what he said. Johnson recalled…

Once it started to sink in, I was having an out-of-body experience. I was sitting next to my wife, and I grabbed her hand so hard, and she squeezed my hand back.

Christopher Nolan is one of our greatest living filmmakers. That’s not even a controversial statement. As such, his opinion on anything in the industry carries a lot of weight. When he very publicly spoke out against studios’ reaction to the pandemic, people listened. So, when Nolan said the movie that was bombing at the box office had an “incredible performance” from the guy who made the Jumanji movies, people heard him.

Dwayne Johnson also revealed he had a chance to speak with Nolan briefly after the director praised his work. On that note, it doesn’t sound like Dwayne Johnson had very much to actually say. The guy who made a career on the microphone in WWE was so touched by Nolan’s words that he had no verbal response. Johnson continued…

I just gave him the biggest hug and the biggest kiss on the cheek. All I could say was ‘Thank you.’ And he said, ‘I meant what I said. You were heartbreaking, and the best performance of the year.’ I gave him another hug. That was all I could muster.

I don't know about you, but just reading these words, I'm tearing up. The only thing that might be even more emotional than Johnson’s performance is this interaction. Nolan certainly didn’t need to be quite so positive if he didn’t mean it, so he clearly does.

The Dark Knight helmer certainly isn't the only one lauding Johnson's performance in The Smashing Machine. Amid the positive reviews from critics, Johnson's performance has been singled out as a highlight in a number of those written reactions. Johnson has more dramatic performances on the way, which is exciting considering his work in this latest movie.

More immediately, though, what remains to be seen is if the people who give out awards will feel the same way Christopher Nolan does. The Smashing Machine certainly wouldn’t be the first box office bomb at to win major awards. I'd argue that if people really hear Nolan's emphatic take and give the movie a chance, they might agree it’s the best performance of the year.