I Can't Get Enough Of This Clip Of Emily Blunt Roasting People Who've Been Saying The Rock Is Skinny Now

Dwayne Johnson has made his name and career on muscle. From dominating the ring as The Rock in WWE to leading some of Hollywood’s best action movies and franchises, his size has always been part of the package. For Benny Safdie’s The Smashing Machine, the recent 2025 movie release, Johnson packed on 30 pounds to play MMA icon Mark Kerr. But, now, the Mummy Returns alum is going the other way, leaning down and shedding mass. Still, if you’re one of the people calling him “skinny” lately, Emily Blunt has thoughts. And, honestly, I can’t stop watching her roast those comments in this clip.

While promoting their new A24 film, Blunt and Johnson sat down with Entertainment Tonight, and the moment quickly turned from a press junket to a roast session. In the clip posted to ET’s official Instagram, which you can see below, the host brought up the online chatter about The Rock’s supposed “tiny” new look, and the English actress wasted zero time jumping in:

The host rightfully points out that the Rock is still a very large man, regardless of whether he is sized down or not. Which led to Blunt hilariously quipping:

'He’s so skinny!' And you’re like…[gestures to The Rock] What do you mean?!

Blunt bursts out laughing as the host chimes in with, “Oh, he’s so tiny now!”—which, if you’ve seen the wrestler-turned-actor lately, feels like something from an alternate universe. Yes, the Black Adam performer has slimmed down slightly for an upcoming role, even joking that he no longer “looks pregnant.”However, he still looks like he could bench-press a dump truck.

Playing MMA legend Mark Kerr in The Smashing Machine required a different kind of physicality than the Jumanji star is used to, and not just to match the fighter’s look, but to capture the wear and tear of a fighter grappling with addiction and emotional trauma. Now, the iconic Maui actor says he’s leaning out for a very different kind of project, aiming to drop 25 to 30 more pounds gradually.

The Devil Wears Prada alum doesn’t stop at roasting the commenters, as she turns the heat on her co-star next. When Johnson explains that the weight loss is for a role where he plays a 75-year-old man, she cuts in instantly:

Which you are [75 years old]... Finally, you’re playing your age.

Brutal, but hilarious.

Press tours can be a chore, but Emily Blunt keeps proving why she’s built for them. Her off-the-cuff humor and natural chemistry with Johnson make these interviews actually entertaining to watch.

The Smashing Machine isn’t the only Blunt + Rock team-up, because the duo hinted that a sequel to their Disney ride-inspired film Jungle Cruise (available to stream with a Disney+ subscription) might be in the works. But, in the meantime, we’ve got plenty to look forward to, like Johnson starring as a lean, grizzled 75-year-old with a chicken sidekick in another Safdie collaboration. Yes, really. The Rock’s upcoming movie is titled Lizard Music, and he will have his very own foul chum by his side.