How To Watch The Traitors Season 4 Online And Stream Every Episode Free From Anywhere

Swipe to scroll horizontally Release Date: Thursday, January 1 at 8pm GMT New Episodes: Thurs, Fri, & Sat initially Channel: BBC One Free Stream: BBC iPlayer (UK) International Stream: Crave (CA) | 10Play (AU) Watch anywhere: Stream from anywhere with NordVPN

Watch The Traitors Season 4: Preview

Fresh from a few of your own Round Table recriminations? We promise that the return of reality TV juggernaut The Traitors will be more entertaining than another argument with your in-laws about undercooked turkey. After the gargantuan success of The Celebrity Traitors, we’re psyched to follow another group of contestants into Ardross Castle as they prepare to manipulate, scheme, and deceive in the hopes of winning £120,000. Catch every episode with our guide below, which explains how to watch The Traitors Season 4 online on BBC iPlayer and 100% free from anywhere.

The UK show has been a smash since its 2022 debut, yet somehow, it keeps getting bigger and better. The recent Season 3, which concluded with "Faithfuls" Leanne Quigley and footballer Jake Brown sharing the prize pot, saw its inaugural viewing figures triple. And, only this October, The Celebrity Traitors became appointment TV viewing thanks to its incredibly starry cast, and, pivotally, the ingenious casting of comedian Alan Carr as a surprisingly ruthless traitor. It became the BBC’s most popular show of the year, amassing roughly 15 million viewers per episode.

So we’re chomping at the bit for Claudia Winkleman to usher 22 new contestants into Scotland’s Ardross Castle, where she’ll tag three of them to be backstabbing “Traitors,” leaving the remaining “Faithful” with the task of sniffing them out like Bloodhounds.

You know the drill by now. The “Traitors” pick a contestant to murder each night – donning their cowls and plotting death in the turret. Meanwhile, the “Faithful” are left to deduce who the scoundrels are, and correctly identify them at daily Round Tables. But ousting a traitor is harder than it looks. And, prone to hunches and group think, contestants are often left with their heads in their hands after once again sending home one of their own.

As daylight comes, the remaining contestants head off on physical and mental challenges in the Highlands. These give “Faithful” and “Traitors” alike the chance to increase the prize pot (up to a life-altering total of £120,000), while also unearthing shields that grant immunity from murder and a peaceful night’s sleep. Should any traitors remain after the final Round Table, they slink off with the cash; but if the faithful successfully root them all out, the survivors split the loot between themselves.

Business as usual then? Well, it wouldn’t be The Traitors without a jaw-dropping twist or two, and Claudia is guaranteed to have a few hidden up her poncho. Season 3 introduced the “Seer” advantage. And, although the upcoming installment is shrouded in secrecy, former “Traitor” Alan Carr comically warns viewers in the show's promo that, “you’ll never guess what Claudia’s got planned this time. It’s big,” and with only a shade of innuendo.

Ready for the mind games to begin? Catch episodes of the hit reality TV show with our following guide, explaining how to watch The Traitors Season 4 online and from anywhere with a VPN.

How to watch The Traitors Season 4 online free on BBC iPlayer

(Image credit: BBC)

New Year, more scheming and murder. The Traitors Season 4 premieres on Thursday, January 1 (New Year’s Day) at 8pm GMT on BBC One, with new episodes on Friday and Saturday. The season’s full viewing schedule is yet TBC.

Don’t have cable? You can stream episodes of The Traitors Season 4 live on BBC iPlayer, or on-demand slightly after broadcast. BBC iPlayer, the BBC’s online platform, is 100% free to use. Simply go ahead and sign-up for a BBC iPlayer account. All you need is an email address and a UK postcode (e.g. W12 7FA) and a valid TV licence.

Abroad? Use a VPN using the instructions below to access BBC iPlayer like you would at home.

How to watch The Traitors UK online from anywhere

If you're a UK citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can still watch The Traitors Season 4 online just as you would at home.

While services like BBC iPlayer block access from IP addresses outside of the UK, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN that can change your IP address, allowing you to watch UK TV online.

NordVPN – save 74% and try it risk-free

We love NordVPN – it protects us online and unblocks streaming services, making it a great choice when traveling abroad.. Plus you get a 30-day money-back guarantee and a big discount – up to 77% off 2-year plans plus 4 months extra free. Give it a whirl and see for yourself.

How to use NordVPN:

1. Choose your ideal VPN and install – our go-to recommendation for streaming is NordVPN (try risk-free).

2. Connect to a server - for BBC iPlayer, for example, you'll want to select NordVPN a server based in the UK.

3. Now go to BBC iPlayer - it will let you watch The Traitors Season 4 as if you were back home in the UK. Nice.

Can I watch The Traitors Season 4 online in the US?

Peacock is the US streaming home for the franchise, and new seasons of The Traitors UK typically wash up there one or two months after their initial broadcast. And, with no US release firmed up, we expect the same situation going into the latest season.

Sign up for a Peacock subscription from $7.99 per month. And, although Peacock doesn’t currently offer a free trial (and hasn't for some time) you can save 17% when signing up to its annual plans ($79.99, $109.99, or $169.99 a year respectively).

Out of the country? Simply use a VPN to port yourself back home and access BBC iPlayer.

Can I watch The Celebrity Traitors online in Canada?

It’s unclear when The Traitors Season 4 will get it’s debut on Crave, home of the phenomenally successful franchise in Canada.

However, last year episodes aired day-and-date release with their UK broadcast, so we're hopeful the same is true this year, though no official announcement has been made. We'll keep you posted here.

You can watch a variety of international versions of The Traitors on Crave, with subscriptions starting from $9.99 a month (+tax), or sign up for an annual plan and get 12 months for the price of 10.

Currently abroad? UK citizens can simply download a VPN and connect to BBC iPlayer like they would back home, no matter they’re located.

Can I watch The Traitors Season 4 online in Australia?

Aussies may have to wait before setting eyes on the UK reality series. The Traitors UK typically comes to Channel 10 and streams FREE on 10Play in Australia. However, a Season 4 release date is yet to be made official, and last year new episodes were delayed by a couple of weeks.

To access 10Play, all you need to do is create an account with an Australian postcode and begin streaming right away. However, 10Play locks its content to Aussies only. So if you're from Oz but in another country right now, simply sign up to a VPN to appear right back at home.

Everything To Know About The Traitors Season 4

The Traitors Season 4, Trailer

Watch the new series of The Traitors on New Year’s Day 2026 - BBC - YouTube Watch On

And below is Alan Carr's tongue-in-cheek video message in which he passes the traitors cloak down to his successors...

Alan Carr hands the cloak over to the new Traitors - BBC - YouTube Watch On

The Traitors Season 4, Episode Release Schedule

The season 4 schedule is yet to be confirmed in full:

The Traitors Season 4 Episode 1 – Thursday, January 1 @ 8pm

The Traitors Season 4 Episode 2 – Friday, January 2 @ 8pm

The Traitors Season 4 Episode 3 – Saturday, January 3 @ 7.45pm

The Traitors Season 4 Episode 4 – TBC

The Traitors Season 4 Episode 5 – TBC

The Traitors Season 4 Episode 6 – TBC

The Traitors Season 4 Episode 7 – TBC

The Traitors Season 4 Episode 8 – TBC

The Traitors Season 4 Episode 9 – TBC

The Traitors Season 4 Episode 10 – TBC

The Traitors Season 4 Episode 11 – TBC

The Traitors Season 4 Episode 12 – TBC

Who Are The Traitors Season 4 Contestants?

This year's lineup of 22 contestants is shrouded in secrecy and yet to be revealed.

Where Can I Watch Companion Series The Traitors: Uncloaked? Want all the behind-the-scenes skullduggery and gossip? Host Ed Gamble has you covered! Podcast companion series The Traitors: Uncloaked will broadcast after each episode, beginning from January 1 at 9pm on BBC Two and subsequently moving over to BBC One for the remainder of its run. You can also access episodes on BBC Sounds and BBC iPlayer.

Who Won The Traitors UK Season 3? The Traitors Season 3 handed a win to the "Faithfuls"! The show’s joint winners were 30-year-old Leanne Quigley, a former soldier posing as a nail technician, and 29-year-old Jake Brown, a football player born with cerebral palsy. Between them, they took home a cash prize of £94,600.