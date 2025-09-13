‘I Was Spiraling At That Time.’ The Rock Gets Real About How The Smashing Machine Helped Him Process His Past Struggles
Dwayne Johnson says his performance in The Smashing Machine came from a real place.
Dwayne Johnson is already getting a lot of praise for his performance in The Smashing Machine. It’s quite a long way from any sort of performance that we’ve seen from him, a serious and dramatic portrayal of former UFC fighter Mark Kerr. However, while it might be the most challenging role of his career, he says it was also a part that he completely understood.
Mark Kerr was a UFC champion, and Dwayne Johnson became a WWE champion, but the thing that truly connected the two, as the actor tells EW, is the idea of fighting and failing to achieve dreams. The Rock said…
Dwayne Johnson played football for the University of Miami and would go on to play in the Canadian Football League for a few years, but he never achieved his NFL dream. This was at least in part due to a shoulder injury he received in his freshman year of college.
Johnson had put a lot of significant expectations on himself. An NFL career was going to be the thing that changed things for both him and his family. He admits that when that success didn’t come, he went through some emotional difficulties. He continued…
Having a dream of buying your parents a house, only to have to move back in with them after the dream fails, would certainly be a blow, and it sounds like Johnson had some real struggles following that. While he would certainly go on to success anyway, The Rock says he used those feelings while portraying Kerr. He also credits his co-star and friend, Emily Blunt, who plays Kerr’s girlfriend, for helping him work through the feelings. Johnson said…
Processing one's feelings, however it's done, is certainly a good thing, and it sounds like Johnson now feels like he’s in a better place personally, having made The Smashing Machine. While he has found incredible success and has been called the most popular actor in the world before, it seems he still hadn't fully overcome those old feelings.
Dwayne Johnson clearly challenged himself with The Smashing Machine, not just by taking on a rare dramatic role, but in being willing to explore his own vulnerabilities.
You'll be able to see this performance when The Smashing Machine premieres on the 2025 movie schedule on October 3.
