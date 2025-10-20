‘It’s New For Me.’ Dwayne Johnson Reacts After Christopher Nolan Praises His Work In The Smashing Machine

The pre-release conversation around Benny Safdie’s The Smashing Machine was largely tied to changes in star Dwayne Johnson’s physique, and post-release talks have centered a lot on the film’s lower-than-expected box office performance, which marked a record low for a Johnson-led project. But behind a lot of those conversations is a din of acclaim for the wrestler-turned-actor’s performance, with some of the most notable praises coming from Oscar-winning filmmaker Christopher Nolan. And it seems like those words really wove a path straight to Johnson’s heart.

As one of the most anticipated biopics among 2025's movie releases, with A24 as its backing studio, The Smashing Machine premiered to rousing acclaim in Venice in September, winning the esteemed Silver Lion. Later reactions to the movie have been much more down-the-middle by way of the general public, but Christopher Nolan made those critical waters rise again with his appearance on The Director's Cut podcast for a conversation with Benny Safdie. There, he dropped what could very well be the biggest piece of flattery The Rock gets in his acting career, saying:

I think it’s an incredible performance. I don’t think you’ll see a better performance this year or most other years.

Even though he obviously wasn't talking about me, that compliment is so fire that I feel around 1% better about myself just from reading it. Considering Nolan has directed several award-winning performances across his career, with possibly more on the way in his upcoming epic The Odyssey, his words obviously have more impact than if the same sentiment was shared by some random passerby.

How The Rock Reacted To Christopher Nolan's Compliments

Dwayne Johnson was on hand with Benny Safdie during the weekend's 2025 Academy Museum Gala, and during an interview with Variety (as shared on X ), the Smashing Machine's director said that he was even taken a little aback by Nolan's words, given they hadn't been shared during any personal conversations. He said:

It’s like, we talk, but I hadn’t hear him say that. And that was just really unbelievable, because come on!

Johnson said it wasn't long at all before Safdie hit him up to share the good news:

You had texted me when Nolan had watched the movie and said he was really moved by this film and what you did. It was just really incredible.

While the athlete didn't confess to jumping up and down and giggling maniacally while pumping his fists into the air, one can speculate that Johnson was mentally celebrating in such a way.

When Johnson was asked if he was able to take Nolan's praise in and internalize it, the athlete admitted it's not something he's used to dealing with in his career, despite having been a box office magnet for two decades. In his words:

I am, I’m trying to, but it’s new for me, and it was really beautiful. When [Josh] came off the stage, I gave him the biggest hug, and I gave Chris the biggest hug. And I said, ‘No one’s ever said anything like that about me,’ and it meant so much to me.

The countdown is now on for Nolan to cast Dwayne Johnson in one of his upcoming blockbusters, though it's entirely unclear what he'll be working on after The Odyssey is completed. I'm going to go out on a limb and say it won't be Jungle Cruise 2, but I've been wrong before.

The Smashing Machine is still playing in theaters, though it's been pushed out of this week's Top 10 box office winners.