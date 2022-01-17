The Secret Drew Barrymore Shared With Scream’s Courteney Cox That Was Causing Her To Have ‘A Nervous Breakdown’

Drew Barrymore and Courteney Cox have been pals for a pretty long time. Despite their eleven year age difference, the duo has been thick as thieves ever since they were cast in the original 1996 Scream. Drew Barrymore even felt comfortable enough to confide in Courteney Cox during a poster shoot for Scream, where she shared a major secret with the future Friends star: she thought she was pregnant.

In an interview with Courteney Cox during an episode of her self-titled talk show , Drew Barrymore talked about opening up to her co-star and trusting her when she didn't know who else to share with. According to People , she said:

I remember at the poster shoot [for Scream] I was having a nervous breakdown because I was having a false sense of being pregnant. I kept asking you, 'How do you know if you're pregnant? We're supposed to shoot this poster, but oh my God, I just started dating somebody and how do you know? I felt safe going to you, like you were the mature, safe person in the room.

Drew Barrymore was only 21 years old at the time of the first Scream movie, making her pregnancy scare-induced anxiety even more understandable. Fortunately, Courteney Cox was nothing but supportive of her co-star, saying that she was “the older one” and “the right person to ask.” She also reiterated her love for Drew Barrymore, calling her “iconic.”

It would turn out that Drew Barrymore’s nerves were all for nothing when the pregnancy scare wound up being a false alarm. After Scream, roles in hit films like Never Been Kissed and Ever After launched Drew Barrymore’s already successful career into the stratosphere. She would go on to have two daughters with her now-ex husband Will Kopelman, but not before she snagged several industry awards and firmly cemented her status as a Hollywood mainstay.

Along with Courteney Cox, Scream (2022) stars Neve Campbell and David Arquette also appeared on The Drew Barrymore Show to chat about the latest installment in the beloved horror franchise. While Drew Barrymore’s character Casey Becker was Ghostface’s first victim and therefore did not appear in any of the follow-up films, that didn’t stop the Santa Clarita Diet actress from cheering on her old friends and happily reminiscing about their shared experience shooting the first Scream movie with the late Wes Craven. Drew Barrymore claimed she had been “so happy” to be a part of the seminal horror film that combined chills, thrills, and camp to stunning effect.