How To Watch The Scream Movies Streaming

More than a quarter-century after Wes Craven first took audiences to the quiet town of Woodsboro, California, in the landmark slasher film Scream, the popular horror franchise is going back to where it all began with a new killer wearing the iconic Ghostface mask. But before we head to theaters to see the fifth installment in the franchise, which is also called Scream, we should probably catch up with the story so far. And the best way to do that is by watching all the Scream movies streaming.

Below is everything you need to know in order to watch four of the best horror movies of the past 25 years whether you stream them on services like Peacock, Starz, and Showtime, or decide to rent or buy them on Amazon Prime. Let's get this game started...

Scream (1996)

Wes Craven’s original Scream movie follows Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell), Dewey Riley (David Arquette), and Courteney Cox (Gale Weathers) as they try to track down and stop the vicious and mysterious killer known simply as Ghostface before he can claim even more victims in Woodsboro, a small California town that has become the center of a sensationalized media frenzy.

Stream Scream on Peacock.

Rent/Buy Scream on Amazon.

Scream 2 (1997)

Just when Sidney Prescott, Gale Weathers, and Dewey Riley thought their nightmare was over and they can move on with their lives, a copycat killer arrives on the scene and makes their presence known by claiming victims at a preview of Stab, a movie based on the events of the first film. With a new setting, a new killer, and even higher stakes, the heroes of Woodsboro appear to have met their match in Scream 2.

Stream Scream 2 on Peacock.

Rent/Buy Scream 2 on Amazon.

Scream 3 (2000)

During the filming of the slasher film Stab 3, the terrifying masked killer returns and turns his attention to the cast, who are picked off one at a time in the order in which they die in the movie. In order to the stop the new slasher from killing everyone on set, Sidney Prescott, Gale Weathers (and her bangs), and Dewey Riley are forced to play their devious game and stop them once and for all in Scream 3.

Stream Scream 3 on Starz.

Rent/Buy Scream 3 on Amazon.

Scream 4 (2011)

Years after departing Woodsboro, Sidney Prescott returns as part of a tour for her new book about overcoming the trauma caused by Ghostface. But in doing so, Sidney brings about the return of the mysterious killer who begins attacking those closest to her, including some new additions to the franchise in Scream 4.

Stream Scream 4 on Showtime.

Rent/Buy Scream 4 on Amazon.

Now that you know how watch the legendary franchise and encounter all the various incarnations of the Ghostface killer, you should give them all a watch and then compare your list with how we have the Scream movies ranked.